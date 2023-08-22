What would a minimum 8-12% reduction in technology and contingency labor spending mean for your company?

Green Cabbage the Global Leader in Spend Analytics

Officially Launches Mid-Market Offering

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, a global leader in spend analytics, addressing indirect technology and contingency labor, announced today that it is expanding its services to mid-market companies. The company's market intelligence and negotiation services will assist mid-market companies to accelerate savings in their indirect tech spend and labor costs by utilizing Green Cabbage's "One Workspace" platform that manages over $500B in spend spanning 13,000 suppliers.

Green Cabbage Team Members
Indirect Technology and Contingency Labor are two of the largest expenditures on the balance sheet and yield the largest margins for the suppliers.  Green Cabbage serves as an extension of your Procurement, Finance, and IT teams assisting them to reduce costs, save time, and optimize contract terms.

Green Cabbage services, directly and indirectly, over 1,000 customers worldwide, including private equity firms, large consulting firms, and B2B companies. Utilizing the "One Workspace" platform, Green Cabbage creates a Market Intelligence Thesis ("MIT") which gives clients Micro-SKU benchmarking and redline suggestions on business and legal terms.

With technology and labor costs on the rise, the mid-market client base is struggling with securing the best contracts for new projects and renewals.  Eric Cunningham, Green Cabbage CEO, stated "The Green Cabbage MITs and value-added services will accelerate the outcomes that mid-market companies are seeking, and we are going to provide our mid-market clients a Savings Guarantee on their investment and, more importantly, reduce their time-to-value by 80%."

What would an 8-12% reduction of technology and contingency labor spend mean to your company?  Green Cabbage acts as an extension of our client's team providing relevant market intelligence, licensing and negotiation coaching, and will even negotiate on behalf of the client if requested.

Green Cabbage has partnered with some of the largest clients, including private equity and consulting firms, across the globe serving all industries. The Green Cabbage "One Workspace" platform includes 13,000 unique technology and services providers. As part of the MIT, in addition to pricing and terms, Green Cabbage will provide licensing options, negotiation coaching, and details about the supplier and their competitors. The Green Cabbage Mid-Market Offering is available with select partners and directly with Green Cabbage.

To learn more about Green Cabbage's Mid-Market Offering Savings Guarantee please visit www.green-cabbage.com and set up a demo today.

