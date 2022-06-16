What You Don't Know About Fireworks Can Cost You Your Sight

Fireworks injure thousands every year, mostly children and bystanders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are clear: fireworks are dangerous and July 4th is an especially risky time for eye injuries. According to the most recent Consumer Product Safety Commission report, 15% of fireworks injuries were eye injuries. In the most severe cases, fireworks can rupture the globe of the eye, cause chemical and thermal burns, corneal abrasions and retinal detachment — all of which can cause permanent eye damage and vision loss. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the pyrotechnics. As Independence Day nears, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is working to dispel the myths that put people at risk of blindness.