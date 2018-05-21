What You Need To Know About Buying Refurbished Cryotherapy Machines

DALLAS, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryotherapy machines are pricey, which is why refurbished cryosaunas can be such great deals. But these devices get a bad reputation because sometimes products labeled as "refurbished"... haven't been. A true refurbished cryotherapy machine has been inspected, tested and repaired so it can function like a new unit, though it may show minor wear from use. There shouldn't be any functional difference between a refurbished cryosauna and a new cryosauna — other than price and cosmetics.

Read on for Cryo Centers of America's in-depth guide to buying refurbished cryotherapy machines, from cryotherapy machine buying tips to the amounts you can save on cryosaunas, cryo chambers, and more.

Getting a Deal on Refurbished Cryotherapy Machines

If you're shopping for refurbished cryotherapy machines, you'll need to take a little care to get those savings. That means buying from a reputable cryotherapy distributor, so you know you're getting an item that's actually been refurbished.

A reasonable return policy and warranty are important, too; if your refurbished cryotherapy machine turns out to be a dud, you want to be able to return or replace it. The longer the return policy and warranty, the better. Cryotherapy distributors often offer a full 1-year warranty on their refurbished models — just like they do with new items.

But even with a good return policy and warranty, taking care means inspecting your cryosauna the minute you get it home. If you notice any damage or missing pieces, you want to take them back before the return period lapses.

Also, be aware that you won't have as wide a selection as you would if you bought new. Refurbished models are usually a bit older, and they may not be available in the size or color you want. These are certainly inconveniences, but the savings can be worth it. You'll often find cryotherapy machines discounted by 10% to 50% — some cryotherapy machines have even deeper discounts.

How to Buy A Refurbished Cryotherapy Machine

While budget cryotherapy machines are out there, it's far too easy to spend almost $40,000 - $70,000 on a new cryosauna or cryo chamber. However, refurbished cryotherapy machines are rare to come by even whenever a new model is released. It's a great way to pick up a fairly new cryotherapy machine at up to 30% off the original retail price.

We recommend only looking at cryotherapy machines that are a year or two old — and no older than three. Legacy models will be cheaper, but older cryotherapy machines may not be as efficient with nitrogen usage or updated with the latest safety technology. At some point, every cryotherapy machine gets too old, and will need to be refurbished or replaced.

You can find discounts running anywhere from 20% to 30% off, so it's well worth shopping for a refurbished cryotherapy machine. Here are some recent examples of how much you can save on cryotherapy machines from Impact Cryo, M-Cryo, Juka and Cryo Science:

We think it's always worth looking into refurbished cryotherapy machines, but you have to do a price comparison. While refurbished cryosaunas and cryo chambers are usually cheaper than new models, sometimes the difference is negligible. Buying from a reputable retailer with good reviews, a good return policy, and warranty will protect you from getting stuck with a headache in the long run.

