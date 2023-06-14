What You Need to Know About LGBTQ Foster and Adoption

News provided by

Wayfinder Family Services

14 Jun, 2023, 18:33 ET

Wayfinder Family Services Provides 5 Things You Can Do to Help Support LGBTQ Youth in Foster Care

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LGBTQ youth are overrepresented in the child welfare system: Roughly 30% of youth in foster care identify as LGBTQ, a rate nearly three times higher than those not in the foster care system. There are five times more transgender youth in foster care than in the general population. 

What Can You Do to Help?

Continue Reading
PRIDE MONTH What you need to know about LGBTQ foster and adoption
PRIDE MONTH What you need to know about LGBTQ foster and adoption

Too often, LGBTQ youth age out of foster care without a family, feeling unloved and alone. 

Wayfinder Family Services is determined to prevent this from happening by finding affirming and nurturing foster or adoptive parents and connecting youth with a support system of extended family. Here's how you can get started:

  • Contact an inclusive adoption or foster care agency like Wayfinder Family Services.
  • Sign up for a free orientation, which will prepare you for the challenges and joys of fostering or adopting.
  • Answer the call: if you aren't ready to foster or adopt, consider being part of a child's emotional support system and community. Family finding social workers try to connect youth in the foster care system with extended family. Answer their call if you are contacted and explore the ways you can support a child in foster care.
  • Are you already an adoptive parent with an LGBTQ child? Make sure you have post-adoption support services which can help you navigate resources and support for your child.
  • Learn more and become an ally:

Did you know?
LGBTQ youth in the child welfare system are more likely to:

  • experience discrimination and violence.
  • have been hospitalized for emotional reasons.
  • have been homeless.
  • be placed in group homes rather than with foster families.
  • have a higher average number of foster care placements.
  • hear staff and others refer to them as "hard to place."
  • face barriers to finding a permanent home.
  • stay longer in the child welfare system than non-LGBTQ peers.
  • see their birth families less often.

"LGBTQ youth are currently facing tremendous challenges and like all children, they deserve loving families. I hope that inclusive, nurturing individuals will join us in supporting them," says Jay Allen, Wayfinder's incoming CEO and current president.

About Wayfinder Family Services
Formerly known as Junior Blind, Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services

Also from this source

Top Three Summer Activities for Blind or Visually Impaired Children and Youth

Free Summer Camp for Children Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired and Have Multiple Disabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.