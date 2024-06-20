Whataburger® Gives Away Free Iced Coffee During the Summer Solstice to Fuel Fans On the Longest Day of the Year

Every Whataburger Guest Can Enjoy This Special Treat on June 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 20, Whataburger is helping fans make the most of the Summer Solstice with a free Iced Coffee. The 16-ounce iced coffee will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in local time zones and can be customized "just like you like it" with one of our three new flavors — Vanilla, Caramel or Mocha.

Whataburger is Serving Free Iced Coffee for the Summer Solstice

Whataburger fans can caffeinate their way through the day with the most sunlight. Anyone needing a pick-me-up on June 20 can claim their complimentary Iced Coffee in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com , or on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery on orders placed through the app. (The offer is not available on third-party delivery apps.)

Whataburger's new Iced Coffee is made with a premium blend of 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua, giving it the bold aroma of dark-roasted coffee. It has a vibrant finish with nutty, smoky, toasted flavor notes.

Across 15 states , guests can visit their local Whataburger for a complimentary Iced Coffee. Customers who download the Whataburger app and create an account will immediately receive an offer for a free Whataburger and start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to show and share their love for Whataburger, official merchandise is available at whatastore.com.

ABOUT WHATABURGER

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 15-state footprint and over 1,000 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers . Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on iOS or Android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces, including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at

WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original recipe products in grocery stores . See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones, and other company information.

Images (courtesy of Whataburger)

Press Contact — Bryan Gonzales | [email protected] | 512-797-8579 | [email protected]

SOURCE Whatabrands LLC.