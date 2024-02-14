Whataburger® Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger has hired Scott Hudler as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Hudler is an experienced executive with 30 years' experience in marketing, having built impactful campaigns and digital strategies for Popeyes, Mars, Dunkin', Dick's Sporting Goods and Torchy's Tacos.

Most recently, Hudler served as the president and chief growth officer of Cotton Patch Cafe, a Dallas-based restaurant chain with locations in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. At Torchy's, Hudler was part of the leadership team that grew the chain from 55 locations in three states to over 100 across 11 states. He oversaw the team responsible for brand strategy, menu development, and digital initiatives. Before Torchy's, he served as the chief marketing officer for Dick's Sporting Goods, where he oversaw the company's pivot from traditional advertising to digital.

Hudler spent 11 years at Dunkin', from 2006 to 2017, where he started in brand marketing, and was ultimately elevated to senior vice president and chief digital officer. During his time, he helped oversee the company's growth from 5,500 to 9,200 units and launched the chain's mobile ordering and loyalty programs eventually growing the loyalty program to 6.5 million members and half of the company's comp sales growth.

"Among the many qualities that impressed us about Scott was his remarkable blend of marketing acumen and experience leading a business," Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov said. "His insight into how marketing and operations must work in unison to drive growth and ensure the brand's vitality is significant, highlighting their essential collaboration for success."

"As a longtime Whataburger fan, I am excited to join the team and take this iconic brand to new markets and new generations," Hudler said. "It's thrilling to be joining a storied 73-year-old company that is equally committed to its legacy and to innovation and growth."

Hudler is a graduate of Valdosta State University in Georgia, where he received his BFA in Communications. His first roles after graduation were in public relations and corporate communications. He served in corporate communications at Popeyes, then in marketing communications at Mars before joining Snickers as brand manager.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott Hudler to Whataburger as our new Chief Marketing Officer," Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said. "Scott's proven track record and passion for brand-building make him the ideal leader to drive Whataburger's marketing efforts as we continue to expand, serving up Goodness 24/7."

Hudler's first day on the job is Feb. 21. He will work in Whataburger's San Antonio Home Office.

