Whataburger Promotes Donna J. Tuttle to Vice President, Marketing and Communications

News provided by

Whataburger

01 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is pleased to announce the promotion of Donna J. Tuttle to Vice President of Marketing and Communications, a new role that will unify the brand's messaging for both Family Members and Guests.

In the newly-created role, Donna will oversee teams that handle Marketing, Advertising, Consumer and Marketing Insights, Digital Strategy and Customer Experience, CPG and Retail Brand Marketing, Brand Communication, Social Media, Public Relations and Meetings and Events.

Continue Reading
Donna Tuttle Courtesy: Whataburger
Donna Tuttle Courtesy: Whataburger

"Donna is a people-driven leader that always looks to what's possible for the brand," said Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov. "She is a proven performer, and this elevation is a well-deserved recognition of her and her teams' accomplishments."

Donna joined the brand in 2017 -- after a career in journalism and marketing agency work -- and currently leads the Brand Communications, Public Relations, Social Media and Meetings and Events teams. She is a graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Communications. She and her husband have four grown children and two grandchildren. 

 "Every single day, I meet Whataburger Family Members and super fans who inspire me and fuel my passion for this brand," Donna said. "I am honored by this opportunity to keep working for them, sharing the stories of how they delight our guests every single day. And I can't wait for the teams to create more Whataburger experiences that bring our magical brand to life."

 In her career at Whataburger, Donna stood up the company's first digital newsroom and led the company's communications with Family Members and the public through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shepherded teams that launched the brand's first employment brand marketing and advertising campaign, introduced the new employee app, and most recently drove the celebration of the first-ever National Whataburger Day.

 "Donna embodies our Whataburger Vision of delivering Goodness 24-7," said CEO Ed Nelson. "In every opportunity, from overseeing WhataGames and Convention to introducing Whataburger to new markets, her North Star is always the celebration and experience of our Family Members and Guests. I look forward to seeing her success and accomplishments in this new role."

SOURCE Whataburger

Also from this source

Your New Favorite Holiday: August 8 is Officially National Whataburger Day

Whataburger's Ultimate Recipe for Father's Day Gift-Giving

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.