Whataburger's Bacon Wrangler Double is Back in the Saddle with a New Partner

The fan-favorite Bacon Wrangler Double is joined by the all-new Bacon Wrangler Chicken beginning Aug. 18

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bacon Wrangler is riding back to Whataburger – and this time, it has company. Beginning Aug. 18, the fan-favorite Bacon Wrangler Double returns with an all-new counterpart: the Bacon Wrangler Chicken, giving Guests two delicious ways to enjoy the lineup's signature smoky flavor combination.

Promotional graphic featuring a Bacon Wrangler Double with two fresh, 100% beef patties and a Bacon Wrangler Chicken layered with American and Monterey Jack cheeses, bacon, crispy onion strings, pickles and smoky chipotle aioli on a wooden table, with Whataburger branding and text highlighting the limited-time offer.

Back by popular demand, the Bacon Wrangler Double returns after its successful debut last summer. The hearty burger features two fresh, 100% beef patties layered with American and Monterey Jack cheeses, bacon, crispy onion strings, pickles and smoky chipotle aioli on toasted buns. Guests looking for a smaller bite can also order it in a Jr. size, which still comes stacked with two beef patties.

New this year, the Bacon Wrangler Chicken takes everything Guests love about the Bacon Wrangler and puts it on chicken for the very first time. Guests can choose a classic Whatachick'n®, Spicy Chicken or Grilled Chicken filet, each finished with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and the Bacon Wrangler's signature toppings.

"The Bacon Wrangler Double earned plenty of fans after its debut last year," said Whataburger Corporate Chef James Sanchez. "This time around, we wanted to give Guests another way to enjoy those same craveable flavors by introducing the all-new Bacon Wrangler Chicken."

The Bacon Wrangler Double is available starting at $9.99, while the Bacon Wrangler Chicken starts at $7.99. Prices vary by location.

Saddle up August 18. This one's only sticking around for a limited time at participating locations.

Hungry for more? Whataburger serves fans 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or use the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and begin earning points toward their favorite menu items. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we're celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We've grown to over 1,200 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We've landed on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company's Brands that Matter list, USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Newsweek's America's Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Whataburger PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Whataburger