Whatcom Community College enhances learner engagement, launches Anthology Reach

Anthology

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Bellingham, Washington-based Whatcom Community College is delivering a more connected learner experience after going live with Anthology's lifecycle engagement solution designed for higher education, Anthology Reach. By powering deeper engagement with prospective students throughout the application and enrollment process, Anthology Reach enables Whatcom Community College to guide and support learners from day one and connect with them in meaningful ways at every step of their journey.

"This partnership is defined by collaboration," said Joseph Santos, Student Success Technology Specialist at Whatcom Community College. "The team at Anthology worked to understand the unique elements of our learners, faculty, and staff and the result is a partnership that ultimately helps engage and support our learners in achieving their educational goals."

"Community colleges around the country are the engine powering the next chapter of lifelong learning," said Josh Portnoy, President of Global Services and Support at Anthology. "Our team is excited to partner with Whatcom Community College to together build stronger engagement with learners along their journey."

Anthology Reach takes the robust CRM functionality of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to the next level to provide intelligent recruitment and admissions for students and staff. The solution will help the institution drive yield through actionable insights across the funnel and advanced communication tools to lead prospective students into the next step of the enrollment process.

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

