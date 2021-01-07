Whatfix Achieves Rapid Growth in 2020, Drives 150% Increase in Usage of In-App Engagement for Enterprise Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced notable company achievements and growth in 2020, underscoring the value of the Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) category. Notable milestones include an uptick in customer usage of its Digital Adoption Platform, securing Series C funding, new partnerships and enterprise customers, the launch of Whatfix for ISVs, recognition from top analyst firms, and several industry awards.

This year has brought with it unexpected and unprecedented circumstances that have forced enterprises to adapt quickly to rapidly shifting conditions, including, in many cases, using digital tools for processes that used to happen in person, as more employees than ever work from home. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform disrupts the way application support and training is delivered to end-users of enterprise applications by providing contextual and real-time guidance. The platform delivers continuous on-demand training and proactive support by providing an overlay on top of web-based applications. Enterprise leaders are assured returns on their technology investments when employees know exactly how to leverage software applications in their day-to-day work.

"2020 was the year companies across industries realized the value and the importance of employee adoption of their technology stack as many turned to Digital Adoption Solutions to facilitate massive transitions to new modes of working and a more widely dispersed workforce," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix, Inc. "As a result of our investments in technology and expansion into new markets, we're happy to provide our customers with the tools they need to navigate their digital transformation journey at a time when it's most crucial. We look forward to continuing our leadership and innovation in the Digital Adoption space, as well as further growth, in 2021."

2020 Highlights Include:

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains.

