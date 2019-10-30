Whatfix Acquires Airim to Offer the Industry's First Autonomous Personalization Platform for the Digital Adoption Solutions Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the leading digital adoption platform, today announced that it has acquired Airim , a company that provides an AI-powered Personalization Engine for users and customers. Airim's technology will be integrated with Whatfix to complement the company's digital adoption platform and help bolster its artificial intelligence stack to deliver personalized content to every user autonomously - making Whatfix the industry's first Digital Adoption Solution (DAS) to offer Autonomous Personalization.

By providing contextual in-app guidance, Whatfix helps companies enable faster user application onboarding, learning in the flow of work and self-help that increases user productivity. Combined with Airim's AI-powered personalized engine, Whatfix users can now expect hyper-personalized in-app guidance at their point of need. Airim's proprietary AI algorithms built upon millions of user actions, will now power autonomous personalization capabilities in the Whatfix Platform, based on auto-detection of the users' in-app or on-site behavior (e.g. clicks, hover overs), preferred language, demographics, country/city, operating system, device type, URL, browser and browser language, page title, meta tags, number of visits, prior page/URL visited, time spent on page, user's exit intent and more.

"Whatfix already provides customers with AI-powered contextualization, work-step execution, midway step remembrance, and BOT-based data entry and retrieval. With Airim's acquisition, Whatfix will be the first Digital Adoption Platform to provide Autonomous Personalization," said Khadim Batti, founder and CEO of Whatfix, Inc. "With Airim's personalization engine, two users sharing the same enterprise role, in-app location and overall usage, will autonomously see different personalized guidance based on their specific in-app behavior, engagement pattern, intent, and device type among other factors. This will elevate the user experience and their digital adoption to a level not seen before in enterprise applications."

"DAS' use of artificial intelligence (AI) — a core component of digital optimization — can help correct the course. Analytics that include AI provided by DAS vendors enable sales operations to understand how sellers engage with the system. The digital adoption solution analyzes clickstreams, how long a step takes and where users get stuck or abandon the process completely. This kind of information gives administrators the ability to make corrective changes to help users complete tasks in processes. It also provides the ability to track improvements in usage." said Melissa Hilbert, Sr. Director Analyst, in recently published Gartner report, Increase Sales Productivity With Digital Adoption Solutions 1 (published 21 May 2019 - ID G00384392).

"The Airim team is excited to join the Whatfix family and to provide users of the Whatfix platform enhanced digital adoption, based on autonomous hyper personalization for each user," said Sujoy Chaudhary, CEO of Airim. "In addition to the auto detection of user action and attributes, Airim's Personalization Engine is configurable to target content further based on the user's current location, preferred language, profile, past support tickets, chat history and stage in funnel."

"We love how Airim's contextual messaging has helped us target and message website visitors better and helped improve our acquisition metrics," said Sanjeeth Kumar, chief marketing officer at Exotel. "We look forward to seeing Airim integrate with Whatfix and bring their personalization capabilities to provide for an even better customer onboarding experience."

A short video of AIRIM's autonomous personalization capabilities is here . For additional details on Whatfix, please visit https://www.whatfix.com/ .

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance-driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing HCM data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.

