Whatfix Closes Nittio Learn Acquisition During Record Quarter in Q2, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced the acquisition of Nittio Learn, a learning management system, amid a groundbreaking quarter.

The acquisition will advance the company's application training capability by making learning more personalized, adaptive and rich. Nittio Learn's toolset - - including additional content options, assessment capabilities, and training course allocation - - is a natural fit with Whatfix, making it a comprehensive digital adoption platform for organizations. New learners will now experience a drastically reduced ramp-up time for learning, which is the core value Whatfix provides.

"The business shift to remote work over the last year has solidified the importance of employee adoption of the enterprise technology stack, as larger and more permanent segments of workers connect to the workplace through software exclusively," said Khadim Batti, CEO and cofounder of Whatfix. "We're delighted to get Nittio Learn onboard on our journey to provide our customers with all the necessary tools to execute such a massive digital transformation effort. We are continuously reimagining Digital Adoption alongside our customers as we grow and expand into new markets over the next year and beyond."

This acquisition comes on the heels of Whatfix's most successful quarter to date, achieving quarterly growth of 100% on a YoY basis for the past 2 consecutive quarters. Other milestones include closing new partnerships and enterprise customers, securing series D funding , earning recognition from top analyst firms, and winning several industry awards.

"We're excited to add Nittio Learn's value proposition to Whatfix's industry-leading digital adoption solution," said Gagandeep Josan, CEO & Co-founder, Nittio Learn. "Nittio Learn has been helping Learning & Development teams build learning experiences that reduce training turn-around and ramp-up time for today's digital workers. Whatfix, with their laser focus on helping customers overcome technology complexities is a perfect match for our product and our team."

Nittio Learn is used by South Asia's largest e-commerce and retail companies to train their employees. The co-founders Gagandeep and Aravindan - along with their team - have joined Whatfix, bringing in their rich expertise in the learning domain.

The recent $90 million Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 also touted a 3X increase of Whatfix's valuation over 15 months, along with a 3X of revenue and headcount increase over the last two years. With the opening of three new offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, Whatfix now has 500 employees across six offices globally.

The momentum has not gone unnoticed in the industry. Whatfix has grown its partner program by over 8 partners in this year, announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft , and added notable new customers such as Red Cross Netherlands, Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Mr Price Group, Messer Americas, Grant Thornton and others including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Prominent industry analysts have taken notice as well, featuring Whatfix in reports like the Constellation ShortList for Digital Adoption Platforms 2021 . In addition, Whatfix garnered nine awards wins so far in 2021, recognizing the company's achievements in customer satisfaction and service, as well as technology innovation. Notably, Whatfix was honored as the Globee Disruptor Company of the year in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category, and was named a Stevies Gold Winner for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction. Whatfix has again earned 12 Leader badges across the Digital Adoption Platforms and Customer Self-Service Sofware categories in G2's Summer 2021 reports.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, London, Melbourne, Sydney and Bangalore.

