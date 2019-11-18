Whatfix Collaborates with Automation Anywhere to Bolster Robotic Process Automation Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere , a leader in Robotics Process Automation ("RPA"), to help elevate customer experience and engagement for Automation Anywhere's leading RPA platform.

Whatfix is collaborating with Automation Anywhere to streamline customer onboarding during trial and post-trial RPA deployments. The enhanced relationship between the two companies will also help improve user engagement and internal sales productivity on Salesforce CRM applications.

Whatfix's contextual, interactive and real-time in-application guidance platform, will provide Automation Anywhere users with in-app easy flows, feature highlights and self-help to improve user familiarity with high value features, elevate customer experience and drive deeper in-app engagement. Automation Anywhere is evaluating Whatfix's technology to drive the adoption of Salesforce's Sales, CPQ and Community Clouds internally with its sales representatives.

"Automation Anywhere has established itself as a RPA leader because of its sophisticated enterprise-grade platform that utilizes software bots to automate mundane, repetitive business processes," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix Inc. "Whatfix is proud to partner with Automation Anywhere and usher in a wave of digital transformations to propel customer initiatives forward with even greater ROI. This collaboration represents the impact of Whatfix's digital adoption platform and supports our mission of making it easy for everyone to use technology everywhere."

"Organizations today are looking to implement intelligent automation to increase business productivity and lower operating costs," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president products and engineering of Automation Anywhere. "The collaboration with Whatfix will further simplify the sales experience for our mutual customers so that they can implement business processes faster and with greater ease."

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing sales productivity by 35%, reducing Salesforce® training time and costs by 60%, reducing sales support tickets by 50% and increasing Salesforce data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.

