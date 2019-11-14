Whatfix Drives Digital Transformation for Enterprises with Digital Adoption Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix today announced that they have supercharged CRM and Salesforce adoption for customers including BMC Software Inc., Experian, Cardinal Health Canada, and more, with Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS). As a leading DAS in its space, Whatfix has provided contextual and personalized guidance for customers to help continuously train their users and improve productivity.

Most recently, Gartner has included Whatfix in two research reports that recognizes Digital Adoption Solutions as a new category of software for enterprises. These research reports include Increase Sales Productivity with Digital Adoption Solutions (published May 21, 2019 by Melissa Hilbert ) and Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019 (published July 10, 2019 by Adnan Zijadic , Theodore Travis and Melissa Hilbert ).

According to Gartner1, "Digital Adoption Solutions are used to improve the adoption of multiple tools across the organization. The software walks a user through business processes across multiple products. It provides consistent user experience, eliminating in some cases manual entry. It supplies visually clear paths to complete tasks. It enables sellers to be onboarded faster and improve productivity. Sales is a key use case, but this technology can apply to other areas in an organization, as well as to external products sold by an organization." Whatfix has a proven record of increasing sales productivity by 35%, reducing Salesforce training time and costs by 60%, reducing sales support tickets by 50% and increasing Salesforce data accuracy by 20%.

"Convincing end users to fully adopt a CRM system is a tough challenge for many enterprises. Users often feel overwhelmed by the complexity of sales processes, which leads to slower learning and retention, as well as infrequent usage," said Khadim Batti, CEO of Whatfix. "Since the inception of Whatfix, our goal has always been to help enterprises drive digital adoption. Our integration capabilities and the tremendous amount of adoption our customers have seen by using our platform further proves the need for a DAS to empower usage and improve employee productivity"

Whatfix Sponsoring at Dreamforce 2019

As a Groundbreaker sponsor at Dreamforce 2019, Whatfix will be exhibiting its Digital Adoption Solution at booth #412 in the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how they can resolve the challenge of enterprise sales organization adoption and utilization of Salesforce by leveraging Whatfix.

In addition, Whatfix will be speaking with some of its customers in three sessions at the following times:

How to use In-App Learning to Promote Salesforce Adoption

Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 4:00 - 4:20 p.m. PST, Moscone South, Campground | Theater 4[FR1]

Presenters: Gary Malhotra, VP Product Marketing, Whatfix; Erik Granered, Salesforce Administrator, Leading Kidney Care Provider

Abstract: Sales reps are overwhelmed with sales automation technologies. Aimed at increasing productivity and revenues, sales applications typically involve a learning curve. But with employees being able to set aside barely five minutes per day for formal learning, companies need a new way to empower sales. Learn how to use Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform to provide "learning in the flow of work" and increase sales productivity while reducing costs.

How Sales Teams Accelerate Their Salesforce Adoption Effectively!

Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 1:00 - 1:40 p.m. PST, Marriott Marquis, Foothill E[FR2]

Presenters: Vispi Daver, SVP, Sales, Whatfix; Michael K. Jones, Project Manager, Leading Logistics Company; Kim Richardson, Sr. Program Manager, Change Management, Leading Cloud Provider

Abstract: Starting from CRM, to CPQ and HCM, empowering sales reps on software applications with traditional methods, can not only be daunting and ineffective but also hurt digital adoption. In this panel discussion, learn from the experts about how they elevated their sales productivity and Salesforce adoption with a Digital Adoption Solution. The DAS is proven to increase sales productivity by 35%, reduce Salesforce training and support costs by up to 50%, and increase data accuracy by 20%.

How Cardinal Health Canada Supercharges Sales Productivity with Digital Adoption

Wed, November 20, 2019, 10-10:20 a.m. PST, Moscone South, Campground|Theater 4[FR3]

Presenters: Steve Bailey, VP Strategic Enterprise Sales, Whatfix; Adam Shapiro, Sr. Business Analyst, Cardinal Health Canada

Abstract: Sales reps' time is precious. Cardinal Health Canada was looking for ways to empower sales reps to do more with less. In this session, learn how Cardinal Health uses the Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform to drive Salesforce adoption and drastically improve productivity by automating empty clicks, data retrieval, and entry, so sales reps waste no time in repetitive low-value tasks. Also, hear about how Whatfix keeps the power in the users' hands: automate only to the point of manual decision/user action and transform how users engage with Salesforce.

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing HCM data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.

1 Gartner, Increase Sales Productivity with Digital Adoption Solutions, Melissa Hilbert, 21 May 2019

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

