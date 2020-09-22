Whatfix for ISVs is Now Available, Helping Partners and Customers Accelerate Technology Adoption and Digital Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new offering that allows the integration of its platform with the technology solutions of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Whatfix for ISVs. Whatfix for ISVs is a Digital Adoption Solution built for the unique complexities of companies that make and sell their own software. With this new offering, ISVs can be confident that all their customers will be happy and productive from day one. Whatfix for ISVs provides digital guidance that's contextual, interactive, real-time and autonomous, assuring successful product on boarding, enhancing training effectiveness, and reducing the overall support cost of any ISVs suite of products.

"Integrating the Whatfix platform into our offering helps us drive digital adoption and improve engagement at some of the world's largest companies by creating easy-to-follow, real-time, learn-by-doing onboarding experiences and providing self-help guided support," said George Painumkal, Director of Product Management at Icertis.

Whatfix for ISVs allows the ISV community to provide digital adoption strategies built specifically for them, such as Content Provisioning, KnowledgeBase Aggregation, and Whatfix Versioning to provide in-app help, manage learning-focused content, and successfully roll out feature upgrades and analytics. These new capabilities allow ISVs to easily deliver to their customers the benefits of Whatfix's leading Digital Adoption Solution - improved time to value, enhanced training, and reduced support costs.

"Our team at Whatfix has long recognized the importance and unique technology needs of the ISV community," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder at Whatfix. "In a world where over 70 percent of digital transformations fail to launch properly, Whatfix for ISVs allows for the complete integration of their offerings with our unique approach to digital adoption and efficiency. The ultimate beneficiary is our joint customers, who will be able to achieve maximum output from their technology stack, with a shorter ramp-up period for their entire employee base."

"Digital adoption solutions can provide high value to an organization looking to improve adoption of existing tools. Performing tasks more quickly can enable new employees to become fully productive faster and existing employees to change rapidly as business processes change," per the Gartner Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2020 report*.

Digital Adoption solutions have become an increasingly standard expectation for major software deployments and technology implementations. In a recent survey of ISV professionals from over 100 companies, Whatfix found that:

94% of ISVs expect a Digital Adoption Platforms ("DAP") to improve the overall adoption of their product.

More than 90% of ISVs are confident that a DAP will improve their product's onboarding experience.

Over 75% of ISVs in the B2B enterprise space are considering implementing a DAP in the next 1-2 years.

81% of respondents believe that a DAP will significantly improve their customer's time-to-value.

Additional learnings and statistics from Whatfix's survey of the ISV community can be found here .

Learn more about these capabilities here . Additional details on Whatfix can be found here .

* Gartner, "Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace 2020," Matt Cain, Michael Woodbridge, 17 July 2020. Get a complimentary copy of the report here .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, London and Melbourne.

