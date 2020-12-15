Whatfix is recognized in Gartner's latest report on Digital Adoption Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced it has been included as a "Sample Digital Adoption Solution Vendor" in the Gartner report titled " Improve Employee Usage, Engagement and Productivity With Digital Adoption Solutions " by Melissa Hilbert, Sr Director Analyst and Stephen Emmott, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner.

"We are delighted to continue to be included by Gartner in the DAS space," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "2020 presented many challenges for both organizations and its employees unfamiliar with the remote workforce and newly implemented enterprise applications meant to streamline efficiency and increase productivity. As distributed teams continue to become the norm, we hope as a DAS leader to be part of the solution in overcoming issues related to digital adoption."

According to Gartner, "By 2025, 70% of organizations will use digital adoption solutions across the entire technology stack to overcome still insufficient application user experiences." Additionally, "Employees are faced with increasing numbers of applications to learn and use to perform their jobs, creating technology adoption issues and decreased engagement. Application leaders must provide guidance and deploy digital adoption solutions as part of their digital transformation strategy."

Some of the key challenges in the DAS space outlined by Gartner include:

"Employees are saturated with too many point solutions required to perform their jobs, leading to them disengaging from technology or underperforming in their designated roles."

"New hires are challenged to learn applications or newly released features, often attributing the friction they experience to inadequate training. This results in lower adoption of applications and continued manual efforts."

"As organizations change business processes to accommodate where and how employees work, employees receive conflicting messages on what, where, how and when to perform tasks or business processes within applications."

"Application leaders struggle to identify metrics in order to measure adoption levels."

Gartner recommends that application leaders: "Overlay digital adoption solutions across the organizational tech stack by focusing on key applications in a single functional domain to improve onboarding, decrease the time spent on performing tasks in multiple solutions and reduce money spent on additional training."

Whatfix helps over 630 organizations (including 100+ Fortune 500 companies) worldwide empower employees to adopt collaborative tools and to effectively perform tasks with step-by-step instructions and intuitive reminders. Whatfix works with customers such as Sentry Insurance, Triumph Group, Camden Living and more to help drive digital adoption success.

For more information on Whatfix, visit https://www.whatfix.com .

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, London and Melbourne.

