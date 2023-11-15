Whatfix Listed as Highest-Ranking DAP on 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America for Third Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the global leader in digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced it has ranked as the 286th Fastest-Growing Company in North America with a growth rate of 473% on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™list. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

Whatfix attributes its sustained growth to its diverse product offerings, which include Digital Adoption Platform Solutions, and Product Analytics. The company's commitment to user-centric design principles is central to its product development strategy. Whatfix's dedication to innovation, guided by a user-centered approach, customer focus, and a pipeline of new products, AI capabilities, and technology patents, serves as a testament to its ongoing success as a pioneer in the DAP category.

Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder of Whatfix said, "This recognition reaffirms our status as the sole full-stack data-driven and AI-powered DAP provider, offering comprehensive solutions across mobile, desktop, and web applications. At a pivotal moment in the DAP category's evolution, we stand alone in championing userization, and making technology savvy for enhanced customer as well as employee experiences. Fueled with innovation, Whatfix will continue to spearhead the category."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Whatfix's DAP platform is used by global Fortune 500 companies to significantly enhance application impact and efficiency and enable users to maximize productivity. The company continues to dominate the DAP industry, recently being named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year and a Star Performer for the second time in the DAP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 by Everest Group, a global research firm, and recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for DAPs for the second consecutive year.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use every day, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has seven offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit the Whatfix website .

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

