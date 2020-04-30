Whatfix Named a Finalist for Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced it has been named a finalist of Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award as Organization of the Year.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist by the BIG Excellence in Customer Service Awards for our endless efforts to provide the best customer support," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "Our customer service team prides itself in delivering prompt and reliable customer support, especially when our customers are in a time of need. This recognition underscores our commitment to help our customers overcome any hiccups they may face and fully succeed in implementing Whatfix into their technology infrastructure."

Whatfix empowers customer-facing employees to adopt collaborative tools and to effectively perform tasks with step-by-step instructions and intuitive reminders while engaging with a customer. With over 500 customers, including over 100 Fortune 500 customers, this honor as a finalist is a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional customer service in driving business success. Most recently, Whatfix achieved a B2B SaaS Customer Net Promoter Score of 65, which is in the 100th percentile of the B2B SaaS industry, according to GrowthScore . Whatfix also received a 4.7 out of 5 rating with close to four times the number of reviews than its closest competitor on Gartner Peer Insights . The company also earned the Winter 2020 Leader Badge from G2 Crowd Reviews , where they have a 4.8 out of 5 rating with close to 20 percent more reviews than their closest competitor.

"Year after year the role of customer service plays a more important role in all of our lives," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Whatfix as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information on Whatfix, please visit https://www.whatfix.com/ .

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, London and Melbourne.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

