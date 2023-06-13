Whatfix provides data-driven Digital Adoption Solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BANGALORE, India,  June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, a leader in digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft with its listing on the Azure Marketplace, aimed at providing data-driven digital adoption solutions to joint customers.

The listing will enable global enterprises on the Microsoft Azure cloud to access and deploy solutions from Whatfix that meets their business needs. Whatfix has different plans built to cater to a wide variety of DAP use cases and customers can choose the plan best suited for them, directly from the Azure Marketplace to begin their digital adoption journey.

Whatfix's vision focuses on making technology more intuitive, collaborative, and self-serviceable for software users and helping organizations achieve capabilities and productivity goals through the concept of userization. The goal is to ultimately influence business value outcomes like revenue win rate, cost reduction, risk compliance, and more.

"Microsoft has changed the way people work and communicate with technology. By providing digital adoption capabilities to our joint customers, we can help maximize their ROI on their technology investments," said Vispi Daver, Chief Revenue Officer at Whatfix. "Our collaboration with Microsoft will provide Azure customers with a seamless experience of using Whatfix on their enterprise applications and enable them to achieve digital adoption at scale."

Since 2021, Whatfix has collaborated with Microsoft to provide fully integrated, complete digital adoption solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams, enabling customers to use these applications more effectively and efficiently. Whatfix's listing on the Azure Marketplace extends the collaboration to help organizations deliver frictionless digital experiences that reduce complexity across their entire tech stack.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Whatfix to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem." 

To learn more about how Whatfix can help your organization maximize the ROI of its technology investments and achieve its digital transformation goals, check out Whatfix on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace or reach out to us at [email protected].

About Whatfix: 

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations through the use of Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) which integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. For more information, visit Whatfix's website. 

