Whatfix Recognized as a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Leader for the Fifth Consecutive Year and a Star Performer for the Third Year

- 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment Features Whatfix as a Leader in the Inaugural Regional Reports for North America and Europe

- Strengthens Leadership Position with One of the Highest Scores in Buyer Satisfaction, Value Delivered, Market Presence, and AI Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , a global leader among digital adoption platforms (DAPs), today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader for the fifth consecutive year and a Star Performer for the third year and second consecutive year in the Everest Group Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Whatfix is also recognized as a Leader in the inaugural regional reports for North America and Europe in the DAP category. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix®, a trusted framework for assessing market impact, vision, and capabilities, evaluated 25 DAP software providers in its 2024 report, helping enterprises make well-informed purchasing decisions.

Whatfix has showcased remarkable capability and impact in the digital adoption landscape, achieving top scores in portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, implementations and support, and engagement and commercial model. Whatfix was selected as one of only three DAP technology providers to receive the "Leader" title based on an evaluation of its vision and capabilities as well as market impact, including value delivered to clients. The company was also one of only four Star Performers, achieving one of the highest scores for value delivered and buyer satisfaction. Its strong market presence, extensive lifecycle expertise, and advanced AI-driven innovations underscore Whatfix's role in providing exceptional value to clients. This progress in the yearly recognition underscores Whatfix's consistent industry leadership, impressive year-over-year growth, and unwavering commitment to driving innovation that is shaping the future of the DAP category.

"Whatfix's deep expertise in driving digital adoption has been crucial to its success, as evidenced by its recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in the global Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," says Sharath Hari N, Vice President at Everest Group. "This highlights Whatfix's multi-product strategy, including advanced product analytics, which effectively addresses adoption challenges throughout the application lifecycle. Their extensive global reach allows them to serve a wide range of industries, while advancements in AI significantly enhance user experiences. The Rise 2 Excellence Partner Program further empowers partners to boost sales and customer success. With a continued focus on user experience and robust customer support, Whatfix is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the rapidly evolving DAP market."

Key factors contributing to Whatfix's recognition include:

Multi-Product Strategy & Global Presence: Whatfix employs a multi-product strategy to effectively address adoption challenges throughout the entire application lifecycle. Its extensive global footprint enables the company to serve clients across a wide variety of industries. Whatfix has recorded the highest growth rate in DAP revenue, maintaining its market momentum and positioning itself among the top providers by market share in key industry verticals and regions.

Expansion of the Product Suite: Whatfix is broadening its product offerings to target different aspects of an application lifecycle, including Mirror , its application simulation tool that provides a secure, hyper-realistic setting for users to practice and master new tools without affecting live systems. It also provides product analytics that encompasses both product and guidance analytics, as well as Enterprise Insight s. The distinctive Ask Whatfix AI feature further sets it apart by translating natural language inquiries into insightful trend visualizations, simplifying the decision-making process. To enhance collaboration among content creators, it has introduced Comments , allowing users to tag colleagues and share links to pages. Whatfix supports a robust content lifecycle management system, offering various environments for creating and testing walkthroughs before publication. It has implemented visibility rules within the editor that allow precise control over when, where, and to whom the content is displayed, enhancing the overall user experience through behavioral targeting informed by product analytics.

AI & GenAI-Driven Enhancements: As a leader in AI advancements, Whatfix utilizes AI and GenAI to improve its product functionalities, such as generating summarized responses to user queries, auto-filling text fields, elaborating text, and delivering real-time insights into user satisfaction through survey analysis.

Dual Data Center Disaster Recovery for Seamless Operations: Whatfix is distinguished by its strong disaster recovery capabilities, operating two identical data center infrastructures simultaneously. In the event of a disruption in one data center, the other takes over seamlessly, guaranteeing zero downtime and uninterrupted operations. Organizations with data security and privacy concerns will appreciate Whatfix's flexible deployment options, which include on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid hosting solutions.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction and User Support: Whatfix is consistently recognized for its responsive customer service, comprehensive platform functionalities, and valuable analytics, with clients highlighting these as primary strengths. The company achieved one of the highest scores for buyer satisfaction and value delivered in 2023. Its robust support for mobile and desktop applications, including virtual desktop solutions on Citrix, differentiates it in the market.

"Our continued recognition by Everest Group reaffirms Whatfix's position as a leader in the DAP space. Our customer-first approach and relentless focus on innovation beyond DAP has enabled us to deliver unparalleled value to global enterprises worldwide," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "We're proud to offer a solution that empowers organizations to drive user adoption, maximize their technology investments and enhance user productivity."

This recognition comes on the heels of Whatfix's recent $125 million Series E funding, which is driving the company's efforts to enhance its integrated product suite beyond DAP through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. With this momentum, Whatfix will further solidify its market presence in the US, EMEA, and APAC regions, expand into the Middle East, and strengthen its position within the global public sector.

Click here to read the Everest Group Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is advancing the "userization" of application technology, by empowering companies to maximize the ROI of digital investments across the application lifecycle. Powered by GenAI, Whatfix's product suite includes a digital adoption platform, simulated application environments for hands-on training, and no-code application analytics. Whatfix enables organizations to drive user productivity, ensure process compliance, and improve user experience of internal and customer-facing applications. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Genuine Parts Company. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

