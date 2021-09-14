Whatfix Recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group

Everest Group highlighted Whatfix's ability to enhance employee experience, maximize enterprise productivity, and improve business outcomes of its clients as key strengths. Whatfix's strong partnerships with Global System Integrators such as Wipro, Accenture, and Infosys - as well as independent software vendors (ISVs) such as Microsoft, Icertis, and Bullhorn - that incorporate Whatfix into its solutions were further recognized in the report, driving Whatfix's strong positioning.

Everest Group evaluated 18 digital adoption platform (DAP) software providers based on a comprehensive review of each provider's capabilities, vision, and market impact. In addition, analysts conducted customer reference calls and collected user survey data, sampling each provider's clients. Based on this analysis, Whatfix was recognized as a Leader, one of only two vendors that received this recognition in the assessment. The report highlighted that one of Whatfix's key strengths is its investment during the last year was its behavioral analytics capabilities. According to Everest Group's report, "This enables enterprises with the ability to track application utilization and recognize drop offs, before or without creating any DAP content."

"Whatfix is honored to be recognized by Everest Group for the second year in a row as a Leader as well as Star Performer this year, in the Digital Adoption Platform space," said Khadim Batti, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Whatfix. "We are eager to continue to provide the innovation and unmatched service to our customers that we've been recognized for in this report."

"Whatfix has been positioned as a Leader and named a Star Performer in this year's DAP Product PEAK Matrix® assessment as a result of its strong performance and considerable year-over-year improvement across various parameters," said Sharath Hari N, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Whatfix continues to build on its strong momentum with investments in automation, behavioral analytics, and mobile and desktop support. Whatfix's content aggregation capabilities, combined with its customer-centricity, help enterprises scale digital adoption initiatives."

"Whatfix really helped us move the needle toward using more current and innovative training solutions," said Jill Busch, Director of Learning and Development, Manpower Group. "We strongly value innovation as an organization and that includes innovating the way we learn."

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance - driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, London, Melbourne, Sydney and Bangalore.

