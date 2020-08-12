Whatfix Simplifies BMC Helix Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a joint innovation with BMC Software, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, to enable integrated, guided self-help for BMC Helix solutions - a cloud-native, micro-services-based platform that helps companies enhance, extend, customize, and integrate new ITSM and ITOM capabilities through REST APIs.

As a result of the engineering collaboration, agents, operators and end-users of the BMC Helix platform can better learn about and self-solve for all the features of the powerful solution set without leaving the user interface.

"Critical to the journey of becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise is the ability to move quickly, be agile and responsive to your organization's needs. The robust digital guidance technology from Whatfix is integrated directly into the BMC Helix screens so customers can learn what they need for the task at hand," said Angela Whitney, Director, Information Design and Development at BMC Software. "The development effort focused on delivering context-rich, aggregated content with 'one-click' guidance, so BMC Helix users can maximize the solutions' capabilities and streamline the learning curve for new users."

Along with the BMC Helix persona-based user interface and experience, the development focused on tightly integrating guided tours to streamline on-boarding, training, content creation, optimal use of new features, and much more.

"The work with BMC was centered on seamlessly incorporating best-of-breed digital guidance within the BMC Helix user interface. We are proud to have co-innovated and established a Digital Guidance Center of Excellence within BMC Helix, resulting in innovative content aggregation solutions that help users maximize their efficiency with the solution," said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-Founder, Whatfix Inc.

As part of the evolving collaboration, Whatfix has become a BMC MarketZone Partner, providing the option for customers to deploy a customized version of Whatfix on their own BMC instance.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Platform that disrupts traditional application training, learning and support content by providing in-app user guidance and automation that is contextual, interactive and real-time. Whatfix provides users a unified digital workflow and self-help experience across all web, desktop and mobile applications, driving additional adoption and productivity gains.

Whatfix has a proven record of increasing end-user productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing user case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, Atlanta, Bangalore, London and Melbourne. To continue to expand its presence and offerings in the digital adoption category, Whatfix recently raised $32 million in a Series C funding round that includes investors such as Sequoia Capital, Cisco Ventures, Fidelity Investments (Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group).

