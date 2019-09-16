Whatfix Teams with DaVita to Present "Supercharge Your Sales Force with a Digital Adoption Solution" at Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 18, Whatfix , the leading digital adoption platform, together with DaVita , a leading provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and nine countries around the world, will be presenting, "Supercharge Your Sales Force with a Digital Adoption Solution" at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference in Las Vegas.

Progressive CSOs are leveraging Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) to increase sales productivity by 35%, reduce time sellers take to get proficient on SFA apps by 66%, and reduce Salesforce roll-out time by 50%. In this talk, Khadim Batti, Whatfix' Founder and CEO, along with Erik Granered, Sr. Administrator, Salesforce COE, will share how DAS can help overcome the challenges companies face when driving sales productivity through digital adoption into their organization.

Attendees can expect to learn about the benefits of leveraging DAS and how their organizations can implement this technology into their Salesforce ecosystem (from new user onboarding to continuous training).

Join Khadim Batti of Whatfix and Erik Granered of DaVita Kidney Care on Wednesday, September 18 at 12:15 p.m. PDT as they discuss:

How DaVita drives Salesforce adoption with Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform

Digital Adoption scenarios, benefits

How sales teams at other companies like Experian, Sophos, Trotec, Microsoft, Cardinal Health, and CNA are benefiting from Digital Adoption Solutions

WHAT: Supercharge Your Sales Force with a Digital Adoption Solution

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 at 12:15 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2019 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nev.

WHO: Khadim Batti, Whatfix' Founder and CEO; Erik Granered, Sr. Administrator, Salesforce COE at DaVita Kidney Care

About Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference in Las Vegas

Sales leaders are facing extraordinary changes in customer expectations, technology and the talent needed to drive results. At Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, B2B sales leaders focused on sales enablement and operations will learn from the latest research covering topics such as sales talent, customer buying behaviors, account planning collaboration and sales technology.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing sales productivity by 35%, reducing Salesforce training time and costs by 60%, reducing sales support tickets by 50% and increasing Salesforce data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.

