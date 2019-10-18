Whatfix To Demonstrate How To "Empower Your Digital Workforce with Learning in the Flow of Work" to L&D Leaders at DevLearn 2019 Conference & Expo

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevLearn 2019 Conference & Expo, Booth #1022 -- On Thursday, October 24, Whatfix , the leading digital adoption platform, together with digital instructional designer Amethyst Carpenter, will be delivering a Learning Stage Session titled "Empower Your Digital Workforce with Learning in the Flow of Work," at the DevLearn 2019 Conference & Expo . Whatfix will also be showcasing its Digital Adoption Solution (DAS) platform at the conference in booth #1022.

The employee skills gap is widening, but employees have even less time for training today. According to a LinkedIn Workplace survey, employees are barely able to set aside five minutes per day for formal learning. L&D managers agree that traditional training methods are not adequate to equip a workforce for the future. With workforce learning being one of the biggest motivators for employees, how does L&D meet the learning needs of today's digital workforce and create a culture of ongoing learning?

In this Learning Stage Session, Whatfix's VP of Product Marketing Gary Malhotra will be speaking along with digital instructional designer and customer Amethyst Carpenter, who is a results-focused e-Learning project management professional offering over 12 years of progressive leadership experience and instructional design in leading organizations such as NASA, American Red Cross, TEKsystems and Lennar. They will discuss how "learning in the flow of work" - an agile way in which learners are needing to swiftly acquire skills - makes training relevant and gives employees the right information to perform tasks productively. HR and L&D professionals will get a glimpse into how Whatfix's DAS has helped its customers empower its employees to use software effectively. Whatfix will also demonstrate how learning in the flow of work meets the expectations of today's learners who want on-demand help and training. Amethyst will share her experience of using Whatfix to improve employee productivity through instant knowledge delivery from all sources of knowledge, precise and personalized training, and self-serve help, empowering employees to learn at their own pace.

Join instructional designer Amethyst Carpenter and Gary Malhotra of Whatfix on Thursday, October 24 at 12:15 p.m. PDT at DevLearn 2019's Learning Stage as they discuss how to:

Augment traditional training with more effective live training

Provide personalized and contextual training to employees at their place work

Train employees on multiple, complex software systems and create a homogeneous training experience

Make all enterprise knowledge accessible to employees to promote continuous learning.

Whatfix will also be exhibiting on October 23-24, 2019 during the following expo hall hours at The Mirage, Las Vegas (booth #1022):

Wednesday, October 23 , 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m PDT

, to 6:30 p.m PDT Thursday, October 24 , 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT

For additional information of Whatfix's Digital Adoption Solution, please visit https://www.whatfix.com .

About DevLearn 2019 Conference & Expo

DevLearn Conference & Expo, the leading conference and expo focused on learning technologies, is where the entire industry gathers to share and learn about innovative thinking and emerging technologies, explore the possibilities they present, and define how they can drive innovation within our industry… our organizations… and our learning. It is the place where you can meet with industry thought leaders, share strategies with colleagues, discover best practices, and learn about the hottest topics and ideas for learning. Join the community of industry pioneers that is defining the future of training and performance. DevLearn 2019 Conference & Expo will be held October 23-25 at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing HCM data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.

