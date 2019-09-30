Whatfix to Showcase Digital Adoption Platform at HR Technology & Exposition 2019
Sep 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Booth #2542 --
|
Who:
|
Whatfix, the leading digital adoption platform, along with its customers and partners, will be exhibiting its digital adoption solution for HR and HRIS professionals at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2019 in booth #2542.
|
What:
|
At HR Technology Conference & Exposition, HR and HRIS professionals will have the opportunity to
Whatfix customer ManpowerGroup Netherlands will be at the booth to discuss how they streamlined
Whatfix partners including GP Strategies and Rizing HCM will also be present at the show. Leveraging
|
When:
|
Whatfix is exhibiting on October 2-3, 2019 during the following expo hall hours:
|
Where:
|
The Venetian, Las Vegas; Whatfix booth #2542
|
Why:
|
According to Intelligent Business Research Services, 85 percent of business executives consider getting
For additional information on Whatfix's Digital Adoption Solution, please visit https://www.whatfix.com.
About Whatfix
Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing HCM data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.
Media Contacts:
Frances Robinson
Lumina Communications for Whatfix
Whatfix@luminapr.com
Gary Malhotra
Whatfix
gary@whatfix.com
(408) 338-8892
SOURCE Whatfix
Share this article