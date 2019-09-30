Whatfix to Showcase Digital Adoption Platform at HR Technology & Exposition 2019

Whatfix

Sep 30, 2019, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Booth #2542 --

Who:

Whatfix, the leading digital adoption platform, along with its customers and partners, will be exhibiting its digital adoption solution for HR and HRIS professionals at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2019 in booth #2542.


What:

At HR Technology Conference & Exposition, HR and HRIS professionals will have the opportunity to
experience Whatfix's Digital Adoption Solutions and learn about the importance of digital adoption for
enterprises deploying Human Capital Management (HCM) applications across various stages.

 

Whatfix customer ManpowerGroup Netherlands will be at the booth to discuss how they streamlined
adoption of their HR platform with Whatfix's interactive guidance. Attendees will get a chance to hear
first hand how digital adoption can help elevate the employee experience, increase employee productivity,
and promote learning in the flow of work.

 

Whatfix partners including GP Strategies and Rizing HCM will also be present at the show. Leveraging
Whatfix's digital adoption solution, both partners have created libraries of standardized walk-throughs to
provide customers with in-app guidance to accelerate the adoption of leading HCM applications. By
enabling learning and self-help in the flow of work, both employee experience and productivity are greatly
enhanced and support costs are significantly reduced.


When:

Whatfix is exhibiting on October 2-3, 2019 during the following expo hall hours:

 

  • Wednesday, October 2: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 3: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.


Where:

The Venetian, Las Vegas; Whatfix booth #2542


Why:

According to Intelligent Business Research Services, 85 percent of business executives consider getting
its employees to adopt technologies as a big challenge. As the leading digital adoption solution for HR
and HRIS professionals, Whatfix helps companies provide intuitive onboarding, and effective training
and support by providing contextual and personalized in-app content that increases user adoption of HR
applications, employee productivity, and engagement. Whatfix empowers massive employee adoption for
HCM applications for companies worldwide including Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Bullhorn, Cornerstone, and many more.

 

For additional information on Whatfix's Digital Adoption Solution, please visit https://www.whatfix.com.

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance- driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing HCM data accuracy by 20%. Used by over 500 companies worldwide including Cardinal Health Canada, Cisco, Experian, DaVita Healthcare, BMC Software Inc., and many more. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, Bangalore, UK and Australia. Whatfix has raised $12.5 million in Series B funding and continues to expand its leadership in the digital adoption category worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Frances Robinson
Lumina Communications for Whatfix
Whatfix@luminapr.com

Gary Malhotra
Whatfix
gary@whatfix.com
(408) 338-8892

