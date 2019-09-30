Whatfix to Showcase Digital Adoption Platform at HR Technology & Exposition 2019

At HR Technology Conference & Exposition, HR and HRIS professionals will have the opportunity to

experience Whatfix's Digital Adoption Solutions and learn about the importance of digital adoption for

enterprises deploying Human Capital Management (HCM) applications across various stages.

Whatfix customer ManpowerGroup Netherlands will be at the booth to discuss how they streamlined

adoption of their HR platform with Whatfix's interactive guidance. Attendees will get a chance to hear

first hand how digital adoption can help elevate the employee experience, increase employee productivity,

and promote learning in the flow of work.