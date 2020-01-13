Whatfix Tops 100 Fortune 500 Customers, Scores Unprecedented 100th Percentile B2B SaaS Customer Net Promoter Score as Part of 2019 Milestones, Confirming the Value of Digital Adoption Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced notable company achievements and growth in 2019 highlighting the value of digital adoption and transformation as the key to success. Notable milestones include new customers, bringing the company over 100 Fortune 500 customers, an unprecedented B2B SaaS Customer Net Promoter Score of 65 that is in the 100th Percentile of B2B SaaS industry, a major acquisition, international expansion, the appointment of four new executive hires, and recognition in top analysts research reports, thus securing its position as the leader in the erupting Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) market in 2019.

Today, digital transformation is one of the most important strategies on the boardroom agenda for enterprises, with its success depending heavily on how well users adopt and adapt to these digital technologies. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform disrupts the way application support and training is delivered to end-users of enterprise applications by providing contextual and real-time guidance, providing layers on top of web-based applications to deliver continuous on-demand training and proactive support. Enterprises get assured returns on their technology investments when employees know exactly how to leverage software applications in their day-to-day work.

2019 Highlights Include:

Deloitte's Learning in the Flow of Work Solutions Research, recently described the Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform as designed to provide personalized training for workers within web applications. It recognized the solution as delivering learning content in various formats, including real-time guidance. It described our ability to further integrate with an organization's learning management system (LMS) to create interactive training programs.

"This is an exciting time in our company's growth," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix, Inc. "As industries aim to engage digital adoption, we find ourselves uniquely positioned for success in the space for the new year. As a result of our hyper-growth and expansion into new markets made in the last year, we are able to provide our customers, both existing and new, with the solution they need to help aid them in their digital transformation journey. This has allowed us to continue our excellence as a leader in the DAS space and look forward to more strategic growth in 2020."

