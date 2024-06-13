WhatFriendsDo Launches Planner to Help People Navigate Life's Curveballs

Co-Founder and CEO Aimee Kandrac brings her expertise to new workbook focused on organizing "the rest of life" during difficult events

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimee Kandrac, Co-Founder and CEO of WhatFriendsDo , an online platform empowering friends to help loved ones in need, proudly announces the release of the WhatFriendsDo Planner. The essential workbook is available on Amazon .

From family deaths to unexpected cancer diagnoses to divorces, everyone faces difficult situations in their lives, yet sometimes people have trouble asking for help when they need it most. The WhatFriendsDo Planner helps with this universal problem by encouraging users to write out their needs during trying times. Studies have shown tangible planners are more therapeutic and helpful than online planners.

The WhatFriendsDo Planner is a soft-bound workbook prompting users to answer frequently asked questions about their needs during a difficult time. Sections in the workbook include childcare, pet care, household, finances, meals and allergies. Anyone facing an unprecedented time such as parents, friends, caretakers and employers will see value from using the WhatFriendsDo Planner.

"When a crisis happens–whether it's an illness, accident, death or other life event–there are so many more things that need to happen besides dinner," Kandrac says. "Because every situation is unique, the WhatFriendsDo workbook is intended to serve as a conversation starter between the person who needs a hand and the people who want to lend one."

The WhatFriendsDoPlanner serves as an all-in-one resource for individuals to reflect and communicate what they need during difficult times. For more information, visit https://www.aimeekandrac.com/what-friends-do-planner .

About Aimee Kandrac

Aimee Kandrac is CEO of Indianapolis-based tech company WhatFriendsDo. When her good friend Laura was diagnosed with brain cancer, her family and friends learned first hand what friends do when she needed them most. Find out more at www.aimeekandrac.com . Kandrac also hosts Kitchen Chats, a podcast that shares actional, accessible advice that helps people navigate difficult times. Kitchen Chats is available on your favorite podcast app or YouTube .

About What Friends Do

Many people want to help in times of crises, but don't know how or are afraid to do the wrong thing. That's where WhatFriendsDo can help. Its mission is to help people support their loved ones when they need it most. It's just what friends do.

