WhatMatrix Launches Industry's First 'Blockchain for Business' Comparison

The category provides an enterprise-focused technical review of the most prominent protocols and their implementations in the blockchain space. The analysis covers technical details including security models and consensus, business applications, support, implementation challenges, and total cost of ownership.

The comparison's unique depth of information is an industry first in its unbiased review process. It allows business leaders to get familiar with this disruptive technology, without being sold on a particular solution. Site visitors will be given the opportunity to learn firsthand the major technical performance metrics to evaluate this brand-new technology, with the opportunities to customize product recommendations for specific business use cases.



Michael Gord and Jeff Holek from MLG Blockchain are the category lead consultants on this new WhatMatrix category. Michael also sits on the board of directors of the Bitcoin and Blockchain Alliance of Canada.

"We're excited to collaborate with MLG Blockchain consulting on this new category. The experience that both Michael and Jeff bring to the community is unparalleled in the industry and will attract major interest from enterprise clients looking to implement blockchain technologies," said Ruben Spruijt, WhatMatrix Community Board Member, CTO and Field CTO at Frame. "Providing this new comparison is further testament to the continuing success of the WhatMatrix platform. We are regularly approached by consultants and vendors alike asking us to include their emerging technologies in our comparisons."

"I'm delighted to be involved with WhatMatrix and to bring the blockchain comparison to the site," commented Jeff Holek, WhatMatrix Category Consultant. "Other comparison sites we looked at perform little or no technical analysis, evaluations appear based on user reviews or vendor-submitted data. WhatMatrix is different, their technical evaluation process, named expert ownership - combined with open community curation - allows us to generate trusted advice for our own clientele while highlighting our expertise in the community."

WhatMatrix continues to grow its industry awareness with its unmatched technical insight, rapidly expanding categories and regular applications from new community contributors. Vendors increasingly recognize the marketing value of being involved, as highlighted by Dan Murphy, CMO, Embotics Corporation, "WhatMatrix's in-depth technical evaluation generates unique product awareness for us." Product capabilities are further highlighted through an enhanced analysis listing that provides greater insight and visibility to their solutions.

About WhatMatrix

WhatMatrix, the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community, has evolved from the popular VirtualizationMatrix and is changing the consultancy landscape. By providing indepth technical, free, and "always-online" technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching suitable technologies to solve today's business challenges. Being involved with WhatMatrix instantly raises the profile for both vendors and contributing consultants alike. For more information visit www.whatmatrix.com.

About MLG Blockchain

MLG Blockchain is a global blockchain development and consulting firm headquartered in Toronto with a distributed team across North America, Europe and Asia that is focused on building next generation applications using blockchain and smart contract technology. MLG Blockchain speeds up your team's understanding of the blockchain and its potential opportunities for your business and creates a blockchain strategy that can be implemented today. MLG Blockchain is blockchain agnostic and is experienced working with many blockchain fabrics including the Bitcoin Blockchain, Ethereum, Hyperledger, Ripple, Factom, Eris. MLG Blockchain is also experienced working with many blockchain development APIs, software frameworks, databases, and DevOps tools for testing and agile development.

