Whatnot Celebrates the Biggest Football Game of the Year with the First Annual Whatnot Super Week
NFL athletes and celebrities including Cassius Marsh, Deebo Samuel and Trevor Lawrence join Whatnot's biggest sellers for a week filled with rare NFL card box openings, thousands of dollars in free product giveaways, ticket giveaways and more
Feb 08, 2022, 13:10 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Whatnot, the largest independent live stream shopping platform in the US, announced programming for its upcoming Whatnot Super Week. The programming will feature some of Whatnot's biggest sports sellers, and star-studded appearances from athletes and celebrities alike in celebration of the NFL's biggest game of the year.
The full lineup includes:
- Monday, Feb. 7th - KKsportscards: The group will be breaking a box of 2000 Bowman Chrome Football and auctioning off high end NFL slabs, including multiple 2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady slabs and a PSA 9 Patrick Mahomes Contenders Auto. The show will conclude with a giveaway of two Super Bowl tickets.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8th - Pullwax: Go Matt Stafford and Joe Burrow rookie card hunting in a case of 2020 National Treasures and a case of 2009 Topps Chrome Football. Not to mention, another chance at two Super Bowl tickets!
- Wednesday, Feb. 9th - MSBwax: Bengals mania hits Whatnot as MSBwax brings the heat in their mystery packs, which include four low numbered Joe Burrow RPAs, a Hollywood Brown 1/1 Logoman, a PSA 10 Justin Herbert Silver Auto, and more! MSB will shut it down with two more Super Bowl tickets.
- Thursday, Feb. 10th - TheBrkrz: - UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal will be breaking with NFL stars Deebo Samuel, David Njoku and more live from Radio Row in the Panini lounge. Panini will be providing TheBrkrz with some never released product for this exclusive break, with tons of giveaways and future release products that buyers can get their hands on before anyone else!
- Thursday, Feb. 10th - PullKingz: Join the team at PullKingz for their "every pack has a chaser" NFL Grail Packs. Look out for a Patrick Mahomes Color Blast, a Kyler Murray NT Rookie Booklet, 1of1's, and Herbert and Burrow Contenders auto's. At the end of their stream, buyers will chase the last free Super Bowl tickets of the week!
- Friday, Feb 11th
- 4pm PST - Whatnot Super Show with NFL Legends and CardCollector2: Trevor Lawrence, Deebo Samuel, Todd Gurley, and Gabe Davis will join the Whatnot Super Show with sports hobby leader CardCollector2 to give away $20,000 in cards and memorabilia.
- 8pm PST - Super Box Break with Cassius Marsh: Steve Aoki joins NFL athlete and Whatnot superstar Cassius Marsh, (aka CashCardsUnlimited) with other celebrities and NFL athletes to break open high end NFL products including National Treasures, Prizm, Spectra and more.
- Saturday, Feb 12th
- 11am PST - CardCollector2: Following Friday's athlete show, CC2 returns with 250 football slabs live from Los Angeles with over $1,000 in memorabilia giveaways.
- 2pm PST - Jaspysbreaks: One of the premiere sports card destinations on the West Coast is opening a full case of Immaculate NFL and finishing off the show with big giveaways!
- 5pm PST - Rippinwax: A full night of breaks opening boxes from each Super Bowl quarterback's rookie year, chasing a coveted rookie auto with a $1,000 give away to top it all off.
- 6:30pm PST - Packman: One of the top sports card influencers will be giving away $5,000 worth of cards in a Big Game themed show on Whatnot.
- Sunday, Feb 13th
- 7am PST - LukaNation: A premiere sports cards podcast brings their coveted weekly football pre-show to an epic conclusion as they give predictions, discuss their favorite prop bets, and give away a Joe Burrow rookie card.
- 10am PST - Kksportscards: A final show of the weekend from Kksportscards as they rip open boxes from all nineteen years of Topps Chrome football!
- 1pm PST - Monmouthcards: The weekend wraps with one final show before the big game kickoff, as Monmouth goes live with huge NFL mixers.
"There's no better way to celebrate the biggest game of the year by sharing our love of football with the fans on Whatnot," said NFL athlete and Whatnot seller Cassius Marsh. "We can't wait to break some of the biggest cards, and share some stories from the field with our community."
Participants must make a purchase during the live stream to be eligible to win tickets to the big game. For more information or to tune in live, download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.
About Whatnot
Whatnot is a live stream shopping and marketplace for collectors and enthusiasts, capturing the excitement of the in-person collector experience and allowing communities and fandoms to connect in real-time and geek out with their favorite sellers. Whatnot is a remote-first company based in Los Angeles, CA and has 120 employees. For more information, visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.
Media Contact:
Courtney Thomas
901.606.8211
[email protected]
SOURCE Whatnot
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article