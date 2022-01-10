Whatnot Partners with MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal to launch The BRKRZ, his own live stream channel on the app

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Whatnot , the largest independent live stream shopping platform in the US, announced a groundbreaking partnership with professional MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal. As part of the partnership, Masvidal will launch The BRKRZ , his own live stream shopping channel, where he will go live weekly to auction off UFC cards, sports cards, and his own collection of merchandise.

Jorge Masvidal & Ramon "The Golden Collector" Diaz

Masvidal plans to use The BRKRZ to not only auction off limited edition items from his own personal collection, but to give fans the inside look at the life of the UFC's BMF titleholder, auctioning items live before and after fights, or as he travels from city to city. He plans to invite other notable fighters for surprise appearances on his channel, making it a must-watch for any collector or sports fan.

"We've had incredible success organically appealing to athletes who are also fans of collectibles like Pokémon cards and TCG, like NFL athlete Blake Martinez who've not only found Whatnot as a great way to connect with fans but also gain an additional income stream," said Whatnot co-founder and CEO Grant Lafontaine. "Sports cards and memorabilia have been the top category on the platform since we launched it in early 2021, and we are thrilled to welcome Jorge and his team as an official sports partner on the platform."

Starting today, fans can tune in and follow Masvidal's channel, The BRKRZ to see him and his team go live every week, auctioning off items that can only be found on Whatnot. Tune in specifically on Thursday, January 13th to catch Jorge and The BRKRZ live inside American Top Team (ATT) opening high-end UFC cards, running giveaways, and four lucky viewers will win a pair of signed Team Masvidal gloves.

"I'm thrilled to go live on Whatnot to share my passion for sports cards and connect with my community in a more authentic and engaging way. We have a lot of fun breaks and unique auctions we could only do on Whatnot and I can't wait to surprise my fans with experiences they otherwise wouldn't be able to find on other platforms," said Masvidal.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is a live stream shopping and marketplace for collectors and enthusiasts, capturing the excitement of the in-person collector experience and allowing communities and fandoms to connect in real-time and geek out with their favorite sellers. Whatnot is a remote-first company based in Los Angeles, CA and has 70 employees. For more information, visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS .

Media Contact

Erin First, Brick Lane Public Relations

[email protected]

415-902-5308

SOURCE Whatnot