Whatnot Sellers Unite for Veterans Day Fundraiser Benefiting the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans

On November 11, from 7-11 pm EST four of Whatnot's top sellers will collaborate on a unique and ground-breaking show

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration that bridges luxury, sports collectibles, and community, four of the most popular personalities on the Whatnot app will come together on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025 from 7-11 pm EST for a powerful charity show benefiting the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV).

The event, which will be streamed from the NCHV office in Washington, D.C., will feature Whatnot's top personality in sports trading cards, @JoeHollywood, teaming up with three of the platform's leading luxury sellers; @LisaSalLuxuryExp, @MarysHouseofStyle, and @GoldPawnership - for a four-hour stream supporting America's veteran community. The four streamer have more than 600,000 followers combined.

Each creator will host a one-hour segment on their channel before "raiding" their audience into the next show, uniting multiple communities in one continuous live experience. At the end of the show, Gold Pawnership will raid into a small seller – who happens to be a Veteran - with the hope of changing their life by bringing them thousands of potential customers. Viewers can bookmark the start of the show here.

Throughout the evening, each show will feature free giveaways including one exclusive high-end item during each hour. Each host will also offer exclusive NCHV co-branded merchandise including tumblers, sticker sheets, and challenge coins. Every dollar raised (minus Whatnot seller fees) will be donated to the NCHV to support their mission to end veteran homelessness nationwide.

The event marks Joe Hollywood's fifth charity collaboration show in the past year. Combined the four previous shows have raised more than $250,000 for such worthy causes as Toys for Tots; Gilda's Club of South Florida; the North Texas Food Bank; and Boston's Children's Hospital.

About NCHV

Founded in 1990 by Vietnam War-era veterans, the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) serves as the leading national voice on ending veteran homelessness. For more information or to donate, visit www.nchv.org or call 1-800-VET-HELP.

About Joe Hollywood

With over 325,000 subscribers, Joe Hollywood stands as Whatnot's leading destination for sports memorabilia and card collecting. Every Friday night, Joe hosts 24-hour marathon streams featuring celebrity guests, massive giveaways, and viral collecting moments. Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/therealjoehollywood/

