What's All the Buzz About the Mini Massage Gun?

MURRAY, Utah., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good things come in small packages, and the now that means relaxation in the palm of your hand. Small and mighty describes the latest fitness recovery device on the market — the mini massage gun.

The best mini massage guns are ideal for deep tissue work and muscular recovery at any level of activity, but they're also perfect for alleviating the tension that we all accumulate throughout our bodies as we go through the day.

Mini massage guns have a few benefits over full-sized massagers:

Lower cost

Same level of intensity in smaller package

Quieter

Highly portable

"The zSmart Mini Massage Gun is a powerful and compact massage gun that is perfect for relaxing after a tiring day at the office or right after a good workout," says Yama Mustafawi, CEO of Zarifa USA, "It packs enough stall force to break down lactic acid build up in your muscles, and loosen knots and scar tissue where needed. It helps enhance your soft tissue blood circulation and reduces inflammation to reduce muscle tension and minimize muscle, joint and back pain fatigue."

Not only are these tiny guns perfectly portable, but they also pack a serious punch in a much smaller, more affordable package. Portable design makes the zSmart Mini Massage Gun a no brainer when it comes to massage therapy on the go. The Massage Mini is ⅓ the size of Zarifa's standard Massage Guns. This makes the Massage gun the perfect tool for those that like to travel light and require a light massage gun for long trips.

The Massage Mini easily fits in your backpack, pocket, purse or even gym bag. Despite its small size the zSmart Massage Mini Gun packs the same stall force and speed as the Full Size Massage Gun.

About Zarifa USA

With the increasing statistic of 100 million Americans who suffer from chronic pain each year, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to all we can without using addictive substances such as opioids.

Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. Zarifa USA supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience.

