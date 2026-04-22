What's Better than Going on Vacation? Getting Organized.

New Survey Shows Disorganization Impacts Mental Health, Self-Perception & Relationships

HOLLAND, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to boost your mood? Start with getting your closet organized. With Stress Awareness Month (April) and Mental Health Awareness Month (May), the results of a new national survey linking organization to improved emotional well-being is startling. An average of more than one out of three people (37.5%) polled say the euphoria they feel after getting organized surpasses many other positive things in life – like going on vacation, getting a birthday gift or spending time with family.

One of the biggest pain points is shoes – often an early indicator that organization is needed. Inspired Closets Shoe Shrine® takes shoe organization to a whole new level, offering proprietary solutions that have real impact. Research shows women with shoe organization are seven times more likely to be on time.

The survey – "The Joy of Being Organized" by Inspired Closets and Dynata – polled 1,000+ U.S. adults aged 18+ across two weeks in February. A second component included a separate survey of 250 adults who had recently organized their closets. It compared getting organized to other mood-boosting activities. In fact, survey participants said having an organized closet is better than:

Rewarding oneself with a special treat (53.8%)

Going out for a nice meal at a restaurant (46.2%)

Seeing a good movie (38.5%)

Spending a pleasant weekend with family (34.6%)

Receiving a birthday or holiday gift (32.7%)

Going on vacation (19.2%)

"In my years of studying happiness, habits and human nature, I've observed that, for most people, outer order contributes to inner calm. When our spaces are designed to support what we own and how we live, it becomes easier to stay organized, feel at ease, and focus on the things that make us happier, healthier, more productive and more creative," said Gretchen Rubin, renowned happiness expert and author of 7 New York Times bestsellers, including the book Outer Order, Inner Calm.

The vast majority of those polled had never come close to pulling the trigger on professional closet organization, and yet, 95.3% said getting organized is very important to boosting their mood. And when they lack organization, the fallout is severe:

77.5% said it affects their mental health and overall sense of well-being

48.3% of those polled said disorganization affects how they treat others

59.1% said they feel disorganization impacts how others perceive them

Conversely, 78% of those 250 people who finally did get organized say they are overwhelmed with feelings of joy and relief, and 80% said an organized closet can transform their mood each time they use it.

"We knew organization enhances lives, but we were stunned to discover that disorganization is impacting people's mental health and their relationships with others to the extent our survey participants shared. It's clear the benefits of organization go far beyond physical storage, with the power to positively affect one's mood and overall well-being," said Abigail Oberholtzer, Vice President of Brand Management, The Stow Company. "We want people to know that getting organized can start small, with a single closet. That alone will have a huge impact."

Organization Friction Points

There is always room for being better organized, according to the survey results. 64% of those polled wish they were more organized, despite this same group considering themselves more organized than most (55%).

They remain frustrated when they cannot find what they want – with kitchen, pantry and primary bedroom closet being the main hot spots for disorganization. And the issue affects them year 'round, with weekday mornings being particularly problematic.

One of the biggest pain points is shoes – often the early indicator that organization is needed. Inspired Closets Shoe Shrine® takes shoe organization to a whole new level, offering proprietary solutions that have real impact. Research shows women with shoe organization are seven times more likely to be on time.

For those who want to test it before they buy it, Envision utilizes augmented reality technology that allows home owners to walk through their closet before it is ever been built – helping people visualize their new space and affirming their design choices.

About Inspired Closets

Inspired Closets designs and installs custom closet and home organizational solutions to replace disorganized, stressful spaces with organized, inspired ones. From closets to the garage and everything in between, Inspired Closets listens to customers, designs with intent, and manages projects from start to finish to create custom storage solutions that transform any space. For more information, visit https://www.inspiredclosets.com/.

SOURCE Inspired Closets