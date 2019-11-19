What's Big in Japan? FlightHub and JustFly Are In-the-Know About What's New, Ancient, and Happening Now

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are a few things people might not know about Japan, so they can't even ask. FlightHub and its American brand JustFly are big fans of this destination. So for anyone thinking of going, here are five of the best-kept secrets they won't want to miss.

1. The Beauty of Iyakei Valley

Picture of Mount Fuji in Japan

When tourists get tired of Tokyo's hectic pace, this pristine natural paradise in Miyoshu is the place to visit. Here they can plan a bicycle tour, walk the ancient Iya Kazura vine bridge that dates back to the 12th century, and fall for the breathtaking Biwa waterfall. FlightHub and JustFly recommend getting off the beaten track and lost in the beauty of the Iyakei Valley.

2. Beppu is a Hotspot

Beppu is a hot spring resort that boasts the hottest spring water of anywhere in Japan. Hot baths, mud baths, steam baths; tourists can take their pick, or try them all. If they still want to soak up the scenery, they can head to Yufuin about 10 kilometers away from Beppu where they can walk around and check out even more hot springs and an abundance of cafes, museums and boutiques to boot.

3. Okunoshima is for Travel Bunnies

Okunoshima, or Rabbit Island, is a hop, skip and a jump from downtown Hiroshima. This fascinating island is overrun by rabbits, not tourists. It's a little enclave in eastern Hiroshima that's home to hundreds of wild rabbits that roam free. It's a free-for-all and the ultimate petting zoo. It's a wonderful day trip from Hiroshima and all visitors have to be prepared for is an overdose of cuteness. If this tickles your fancy, then you'll also want to head to Miyagi Zao Fox Village.

4. Hit the Slopes of Yuzawa

Yuzawa is a resort town in the Japanese Alps. Yes, Japan has alps! Skiers and snowboarders flock to the Gala Yuzawa Snow Resort from Tokyo. It takes about an hour and a half and is doable as a day trip, although tourists might want to stay longer to relax in the hot springs and visit the sake museum.

5. Dive Into Ishigaki

Ishigaki is the second-largest island in the Yaeyama islands with the best beaches for snorkeling and diving. It's known for its abundance of manta rays near Kariba Bay. There are also mountains and jungles to hike and explore and rivers to kayak. Don't know how to get there? No worries, all travelers have to do is click on FlightHub or JustFly and they'll show the best route and the cheapest fare.

