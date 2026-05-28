Beautiful and Fire-Smart: How Firescaping Can Help Reduce Wildfire Risk Around the Home

During Wildfire Preparedness Month, Mercury Insurance shares practical landscaping strategies that can help homeowners create more resilient outdoor spaces

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across wildfire-prone regions continue preparing for another active fire season, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to rethink traditional landscaping through the growing practice of "firescaping," a wildfire-conscious approach to yard design that can help reduce ignition risk while maintaining curb appeal.

Research from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), CAL FIRE, and wildfire safety experts continues to show that a home's immediate surroundings can play a major role in whether it survives a wildfire. Embers, which can travel miles ahead of an active fire, are one of the leading causes of home ignitions and often ignite dry vegetation, combustible mulch, fencing, and debris surrounding a structure.

"Many homeowners think wildfire mitigation means removing everything from their yard, but firescaping is really about making smarter choices around how outdoor spaces are designed and maintained," said Holly Sacks, Director, Portfolio Underwriting and CAT Management at Mercury Insurance. "Small landscaping changes can help reduce opportunities for embers to ignite around the home while still creating an attractive and enjoyable outdoor environment."

IBHS and CAL FIRE guidance emphasize the importance of reducing combustible materials closest to the home, particularly within the first five feet surrounding a structure, often referred to as "Zone 0." This area is considered critical because embers frequently accumulate near foundations, vents, fences, decks, and landscaping features during wildfire events.

To help homeowners create more fire-conscious landscapes, Mercury Insurance recommends several firescaping strategies supported by wildfire preparedness experts:

Create a noncombustible zone closest to the home

CAL FIRE recommends minimizing combustible materials within the first five feet around a structure. Gravel, stone, pavers, and concrete surfaces can help reduce ignition opportunities compared to bark, wood mulch, or dry vegetation.

Choose plants carefully

While no plant is completely fireproof, IBHS and wildfire experts recommend selecting plants with higher moisture content and lower levels of oils or resins. Proper spacing and ongoing maintenance are equally important.

Reduce fuel continuity in landscaping

Dense clusters of shrubs and vegetation can allow fire to spread more easily across a property. Spacing plants apart and avoiding continuous rows of vegetation can help slow fire movement.

Eliminate ladder fuels

Shrubs, brush, and lower tree branches can create pathways that allow ground fires to climb into trees and spread more rapidly. Trimming lower branches and maintaining vertical spacing between plants can help reduce this risk.

Use hardscaping to create natural breaks

Stone walkways, retaining walls, patios, and gravel paths can serve as attractive design features while also helping interrupt the spread of fire across a property.

Keep outdoor areas maintained year-round

Leaves, pine needles, dead vegetation, and debris should be removed regularly from gutters, under decks, and around landscaping features where embers may collect.

According to IBHS research, homes located in the same neighborhood can experience dramatically different outcomes during a wildfire depending on surrounding conditions, maintenance, and mitigation efforts.

"Preparedness does not have to come at the expense of curb appeal," Sacks added. "Firescaping is about creating a safer, more resilient property while still maintaining outdoor spaces homeowners can enjoy."

For more wildfire preparedness information and safety resources, visit [Mercury resource link].

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC