What's Cooking For Thanksgiving Around The Country?

Catalina was also able to identify holiday meal preferences by region around the country. For example, in the Northeast and Midwest, people are more likely to enjoy "traditional" Thanksgiving fare, with frozen poultry purchases up 315%. Compare that to the Western U.S., where frozen poultry sales declined 7% and refrigerated meat substitutes shot up 43%.

Meanwhile, desserts definitely sweeten the Thanksgiving experience, with Baking Ingredients making up 15 of the Top 20 sales spikes by category:

Refrigerated Toppings increased by 481%

Fruit Glazes increased by 541%

Canned Pie Fillings increased by 715%

Frozen Pie Shells increased by 779%

"A key advantage of having the largest shopper behavior database in the world is being able to identify buying trends that can help our customers–both retailers and CPG brands–make smarter, more strategic marketing decisions," said Marta Cyhan, Catalina's Chief Marketing Officer.

For more insights into Thanksgiving meal buying trends, visit https://bit.ly/35kIZXq.

About Catalina

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Catalina is the market leader in buyer intelligence and optimizing hyper-personalized in-store and digital media to measurably drive, track and measure sales lift, converting shoppers into loyal buyers for leading CPG retailers and brands. Powered by the most extensive shopper database in the world, Catalina's mobile, online and in-store networks personalize the consumer's path to purchase, delivering $7.9 billion in relevant consumer value each year. Based in St. Petersburg, Fla., Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe, Japan and Latin America. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com.

SOURCE Catalina Marketing

