WHAT'S GOING ON AT GALBRAITH PUBLISHING?? ECCENTRIC PUBLISHER GIVES AWAY SHOCKINGLY LARGE AMOUNTS OF CASH IN SUPPORT OF CONTROVERSIAL NOVEL

News provided by

Galbraith Literary Publishers

14 Jun, 2023, 07:49 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Galbraith Literary Publishers continues to push the envelope when it comes to publishing books and how to promote them.

"If Hercule Poirot was investigating the events of Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses, this would be the book a stoned Agatha Christie would write," says one Goodreads reviewer, while another calls it "One of the oddest books I have ever read," and another says that "if you like off-the-wall stories that make you question, 'was this author high when this was written?' then you'd dig this story."

Continue Reading
Posts of book and merch boxes from social media users @kenzathome and @booktrovertedmom. Cover design by Damonza, character illustrations by Alex Stanton @wouwouandthewormling, and merchandise designed by Bryn Kristi.
Posts of book and merch boxes from social media users @kenzathome and @booktrovertedmom. Cover design by Damonza, character illustrations by Alex Stanton @wouwouandthewormling, and merchandise designed by Bryn Kristi.

To celebrate the publication of the one-of-a-kind literary murder mystery novel Who Killed Jerusalem? by George Albert Brown, Galbraith is giving away book-inspired merch boxes that include character cards, mugs, candies, and more.

These merch boxes are a precursor to the promotions to follow, leading up to cash prizes of over $50,000 and a luxury trip to San Francisco hosted by the publisher that you can win, plus an online treasure hunt based on the book!

In addition to the grand prize draw above, other prizes for readers, puzzle lovers, and fans of this book that reviewers are calling a "budding cult classic" include monthly drawings of $1,000, bringing the total amount given away to fans to be over $100,000. Sign up for the monthly drawings and more at whokilledjerusalemprizedraw.com!

Join the ever-growing community of acolytes to this William Blake-inspired, eccentric, and controversial novel that is splitting readers right down the middle. Will you be someone who loves or hates this madcap adventure?

To get in touch regarding this book and its promotions, email the publicity team at [email protected].

Contact: Jessie Glenn
[email protected]
Mindbuckmedia.com
503-998-8770

SOURCE Galbraith Literary Publishers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.