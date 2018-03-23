What's Happening With These Aerospace Products & Services Stocks? -- Hexcel, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Orbital ATK

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Hexcel

On Thursday, shares in Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Hexcel Corp. declined 3.53%, ending the day at $64.56. The stock recorded a trading volume of 610,930 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.86% over the previous three months and 21.90% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 9.08%. Moreover, shares of Hexcel, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.84.

L3 Technologies

Shares in New York headquartered L3 Technologies Inc. ended the day 2.91% lower at $200.35. A total volume of 770,808 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 640,290 shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the stock has gained 3.84% and 18.47%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 5.74%. Furthermore, shares of L3 Technologies, which provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 39.17.

On February 28th, 2018, L3 Technologies announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Dallas-based nanotechnology firm, Peak Nano Optics, LLC ("Peak Nano"), to acquire a minority stake in the company. Peak Nano's nanolayer gradient refractive index technology allows for the design and manufacture of lenses with greater electro-optical performance in visible to near-infrared applications at a fraction of the size, weight, and volume of currently available complex lenses.

Lockheed Martin

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp. finished 2.48% lower at $327.15 with a total trading volume of 1.53 million shares. The stock has advanced 2.24% over the previous three months and 21.43% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 4.34%. Additionally, shares of Lockheed Martin, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide, have an RSI of 36.88.

On February 23rd, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $382 a share to $388 a share.

On February 23rd, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $382 a share to $388 a share.

On March 19th, 2018, Lockheed Martin successfully tested a production-configuration Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) from a US Air Force B-1B bomber. During the test, a B-1B from the 337th Test Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, launched a LRASM over the Sea Range at Point Mugu, California, successfully impacting the maritime target and meeting test objectives.

Orbital ATK

Dulles, Virginia headquartered Orbital ATK Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 364,432 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.01% lower at $132.29. The Company's shares have advanced 0.37% in the past month and 32.90% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.25% and 8.40%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Orbital ATK, which develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the US Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 52.98.

On March 15th, 2018, Orbital ATK has been given approval to begin building the NASA Landsat 9 spacecraft after completing a comprehensive design review of the mission. Landsat 9, a land surface mapping satellite, will collect space-based images and data that serve as valuable resources for researchers in areas that include agriculture, land use mapping, and disaster relief.

