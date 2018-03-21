What's Happening With These Apparel Stores Stocks? -- Abercrombie & Fitch, Chico's, DSW Inc., and J.Jill

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ANF, CHS, DSW, and JILL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has selected the following Apparel Stores stocks for assessment this morning: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS), DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW), and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE: JILL). Competition for the Clothing Store industry includes department stores, discount and outlet stores, and Internet and catalog retailers. The online and off-price apparel sales channels are growing rapidly, especially among younger women who are major consumers of apparel, as per a First Research report. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Abercrombie & Fitch

On Tuesday, shares in New Albany, Ohio headquartered Abercrombie & Fitch Co. rose 1.28%, ending the day at $22.93. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.81 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.61% in the last month, 37.22% over the previous three months, and 96.49% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.68% and 50.92%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.50.

On March 07th, 2018, Abercrombie & Fitch reported its Q4 and full-year 2017 results. For Q4 2017, net sales were $1.193 billion, gross profit rate was 58.4%, and GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.05. For the full year, net sales were $3.493 billion, gross profit rate was 59.7%, and GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.10.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Nomura reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $17 a share to $19 a share.

Chico's

Shares in Fort Myers, Florida headquartered Chico's FAS Inc. ended the day 1.28% higher at $8.70 with a total trading volume of 2.37 million shares. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.41%. Shares of the Company, which operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories, have an RSI of 41.02.

On March 06th, 2018, Chico's FAS and its family of brands - Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma - announced a new national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, aimed at empowering women to build strength, stability, and independence through housing. This multifaceted partnership includes sponsorship of Habitat's 2018 Women Build program, which recruits, educates, and inspires women to build and advocate for safe and affordable shelter in their communities.

DSW Inc.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Columbus, Ohio headquartered DSW Inc. finished 0.28% higher at $21.79 with a total trading volume of 1.71 million shares. The stock has advanced 9.00% in the last month, 4.76% over the previous three months, and 11.29% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.53% and 11.96%, respectively. Additionally, shares of DSW, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the US, have an RSI of 63.20.

On March 14th, 2018, research firm Canaccord Genuity reiterated its 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $20 a share to $22 a share.

On March 14th, 2018, DSW Inc. announced a new shoe destination at Shoppes at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls, SD. The new Designer Shoe Warehouse will be stocked with a large assortment of brand name and designer shoes and accessories arranged in a convenient, self-service experience.

J.Jill

Quincy, Massachusetts headquartered J.Jill Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 905,730 shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 539,170 shares. The stock closed the day 1.41% higher at $4.32. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 46.86%. Additionally, shares of J.Jill, which operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the US, have an RSI of 13.89.

On March 15th, 2018, J.Jill announced that Paula Bennett will retire as President, CEO, and Director. Ms. Bennett will be succeeded by Linda Heasley, who currently serves on the Board of Directors, effective April 16th, 2018. Ms. Bennett will work closely with Ms. Heasley and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

