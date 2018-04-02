What's Happening With These Apparel Stores Stocks? -- American Eagle Outfitters, Boot Barn, Express, and L Brands

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AEO, BOOT, EXPR, and LB which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com scans American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT), Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), and L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB). Apparel Stores sell clothing, footwear, and accessories to consumers. It is a subset of the Retail industry, and these companies usually make and sell their own clothing brands, although some do sell third-party merchandise. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

American Eagle Outfitters

Last Thursday, shares in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered American Eagle Outfitters Inc. rose 1.37%, ending the day at $19.93. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.75 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.43% in the last month, 4.18% over the previous three months, and 39.08% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.71% and 32.60%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.08.

On March 15th, 2018, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) announced the appointment of Suja Chandrasekaran to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Monday, March 19th, 2018. Ms. Chandrasekaran brings extensive experience in Retail and Consumer Products industries to the AEO board, drawing upon past executive leadership positions at Wal-Mart Stores Inc., The Timberland Company, as well as her current leadership role at Kimberly-Clark.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm Loop Capital initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $25 per share. Get the full research report on AEO for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AEO

Boot Barn Holdings

Shares in Irvine, California-based Boot Barn Holdings Inc. ended the day 1.26% higher at $17.73 with a total trading volume of 216,765 shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has gained 0.62% and 1.90%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have advanced 78.73% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 45.78%. Furthermore, shares of Boot Barn, which operates specialty retail stores in the US, have an RSI of 49.32. Today's complimentary research report on BOOT is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BOOT

Express

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Columbus, Ohio headquartered Express Inc. finished 0.97% lower at $7.16 with a total trading volume of 1.52 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.11%. Shares of the Company, which operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer, have an RSI of 49.42.

On March 14th, 2018, Express announced its results for Q4 and full year 2017. For Q4 2017, net sales were $693.8 million, operating income was $44.2 million, and net income was $29.4 million. For the full year, net sales were $2,138.0 million, operating income was $29.7 million, and net income was $19.4 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $236.2 million at the end of 2017. Register now for your free research document on EXPR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EXPR

L Brands

Columbus, Ohio headquartered L Brands Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 4.60 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 1.43% higher at $38.21. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 17.05%. Additionally, shares of L Brands, which operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories, have an RSI of 30.22.

On March 08th, 2018, L Brands reported net sales of $853.9 million for the four-week period ended March 03rd, 2018, compared to net sales of $765.5 million for the four-week period ended February 25th, 2017. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended March 03rd, 2018 increased 3% compared to the four weeks ended March 04th, 2017. The Company has also authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program, which includes the remaining $23.1 million outstanding under the previous program.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $45 per share. Click on the link below and see our free report LB at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LB

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-apparel-stores-stocks----american-eagle-outfitters-boot-barn-express-and-l-brands-300622508.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities