What's Happening With These Apparel Stores Stocks? -- American Eagle Outfitters, Boot Barn, Express, and L Brands

American Eagle Outfitters

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered American Eagle Outfitters Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 2.12% lower at $21.19. A total volume of 5.01 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 4.13 million shares. The stock has gained 7.78% in the last month, 14.29% over the previous three months, and 52.34% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.48% and 32.62%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.90. Get the full research report on AEO for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AEO

Boot Barn Holdings

Shares in Irvine, California-based Boot Barn Holdings Inc. ended the day 1.01% higher at $19.95 with a total trading volume of 355,484 shares. The stock has advanced 13.93% in the last month, 15.05% in the previous three months, and 85.93% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 11.01% and 50.19% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Boot Barn, which operates specialty retail stores in the US, have an RSI of 69.68. Today's complimentary research report on BOOT is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BOOT

Express

Columbus, Ohio headquartered Express Inc.'s stock rose 2.07%, closing the session at $7.88. A total volume of 1.36 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 8.99% in the last month and 7.95% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 7.35% above its 50-day moving average and 7.31% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Express, which operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer, have an RSI of 59.73. Register now for your free research document on EXPR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EXPR

L Brands

On Friday, shares in Columbus, Ohio headquartered L Brands Inc. finished the session 0.51% lower at $35.26. A total volume of 3.56 million shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 13.57%. Moreover, shares of L Brands, which operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories, have an RSI of 30.23.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $52 a share to $41 a share. Click on the link below and see our free report LB at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LB

