What's Happening With These Apparel Stores Stocks? -- Ascena Retail, Francesca's, Genesco, and Guess'

Ascena Retail Group

On Thursday, shares in Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc. saw a decline of 1.77%, ending the day at $2.22. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.20 million shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.88% and 4.43%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Ascena Retail, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59.35.

On March 06th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $2.50 a share to $2 a share.

On March 15th, 2018, ascena Foundation, a charitable organization established by Ascena Retail Group, announced that the 2018 Roslyn S. Jaffe Awards nomination period is officially open. The Roslyn S. Jaffe Awards Program, now proudly in its fifth year, aims to empower and provide financial support to organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of women and/or children in communities across the US, specifically in the areas of health, education, social reform, leadership development, and esteem.

Francesca's Holdings

Shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Francesca's Holdings Corp. ended the day 2.05% higher at $4.97 with a total trading volume of 1.17 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.18%. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques, have an RSI of 50.44.

On March 27th, 2018, Francesca's Holdings reported its results for Q4 and fiscal year ended February 03rd, 2018. For Q4 2017, net sales were $138.5 million, income from operations was $10.4 million, and net income was $3.7 million. For FY17, net sales were $471.7 million, income from operations was $30.0 million, and net income totaled $15.6 million.

Genesco

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Nashville, Tennessee headquartered Genesco Inc. finished 3.06% higher at $43.85 with a total trading volume of 274,738 shares. The stock has advanced 7.21% in the last month and 29.73% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.40% and 40.74%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Genesco, which retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories, have an RSI of 67.99.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Pivotal Research Group downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while revising its previous target price from $46 a share to $41 a share.

On March 15th, 2018, Genesco reported its results for the 14-week and 53-week periods ended February 03rd, 2018. For Q4 FY18, earnings from continuing operations were $56.3 million, and net sales were $930 million. For the fiscal year 2018, loss from continuing operations was $111.4 million, and net sales were $2.91 billion.

Guess'

Shares in Los Angeles, California headquartered Guess' Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.13 million shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The stock closed the day 0.65% lower at $22.82. The Company's shares have surged 41.74% in the past month, 37.55% in the previous three months, and 113.27% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 35.14% and 45.39%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Guess' have an RSI of 78.16.

On March 21st, 2018, Guess' reported the unaudited financial results for its Q4 and fiscal year ended February 03rd, 2018. For Q4 FY18, GAAP net earnings were $1.0 million, total net revenue was $792.2 million, and GAAP operating earnings were $68.4 million. For FY18, GAAP net loss was $7.9 million, total net revenue was $2.36 billion, and GAAP operating earnings were $65.2 million.

