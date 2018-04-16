What's Happening With These Apparel Stores Stocks? -- Ross Stores, Stein Mart, Tailored Brands, and Gap

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ross Stores

Dublin, California headquartered Ross Stores Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 2.53% lower at $76.17. A total volume of 2.26 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 19.52% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 10.40%. Moreover, shares of Ross Stores, which together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.49. Get the full research report on ROST for free by clicking below at:

Stein Mart

Shares in Jacksonville, Florida headquartered Stein Mart Inc. ended the day 3.68% higher at $1.97. A total volume of 1.98 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.45 million shares. The stock has surged 155.84% in the last month and 69.83% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 101.34% and 69.28% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Stein Mart, which operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the US, have an RSI of 80.90. Today's complimentary research report on SMRT is accessible at:

Tailored Brands

Houston, Texas-based Tailored Brands Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.56%, closing the session at $28.55. A total volume of 766,567 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 23.01% in the last month, 29.65% in the previous three months, and 126.23% over the past year. The stock is trading 18.69% above its 50-day moving average and 61.80% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Tailored Brands, which operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, have an RSI of 71.39.

On April 02nd, 2018, Tailored Brands announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on June 29th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19th, 2018. Register now for your free research document on TLRD at:

Gap

On Friday, shares in San Francisco, California headquartered The Gap Inc. finished the session 1.93% lower at $30.05. A total volume of 3.33 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 23.66% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.80%. Moreover, shares of Gap, which operates as an apparel retail company worldwide, have an RSI of 40.00.

On March 20th, 2018, Athleta, a Gap Inc. brand, announced that it has earned B Corp Certification from the nonprofit B Lab, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world to certify as B Corp. B Corp Certification requires a holistic review of a business' social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency, and is based on a vision of creating a community of for-profit companies committed to redefining success in business. Click on the link below and see our free report GPS at:

