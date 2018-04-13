What's Happening With These Asset Management Stocks? -- Affiliated Managers, Ares Management, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, and Eaton Vance

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Affiliated Managers Group

On Thursday, shares in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts-based Affiliated Managers Group Inc. rose 1.46%, ending the day at $173.31. The stock recorded a trading volume of 542,099 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 444,760 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.57% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 7.68%. Moreover, shares of Affiliated Managers, which through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.40.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Keefe Bruyette downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform' while revising its previous target price from $250 a share to $206 a share.

On April 11th, 2018, AMG Funds LLC, the US retail distribution arm of Affiliated Managers, released survey data revealing that millennial investors tend to make impulsive investment decisions. The survey polled approximately 1,000 individual investors with over $250,000 in household investable assets. Although millennials see themselves as "aggressive" in making investment decisions, this characteristic is reflected in neither their long-term goals nor reactions to significant market movements.

Ares Management

Shares in Los Angeles, California headquartered Ares Management L.P. ended the day 0.23% lower at $21.40 with a total trading volume of 264,915 shares. The stock has gained 10.59% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 7.65%. Furthermore, shares of Ares Management, which operates as an alternative asset manager in the US, Europe, and Asia, have an RSI of 46.69.

On April 09th, 2018, Ares Management announced that it will report its earnings for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 on May 03rd, 2018, prior to the opening of the NYSE. The Company will hold a conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results. The live webcast of the call may be accessed under the Investor Resources section of the Company's website.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in US-domiciled Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. finished 1.27% lower at $15.50 with a total trading volume of 300,906 shares. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.13% and 2.10%, respectively. Shares of the Company, which invests in public equity markets across the globe, have an RSI of 50.88.

Eaton Vance

Boston, Massachusetts headquartered Eaton Vance Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 407,594 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 1.25% higher at $55.26. The Company's shares have advanced 26.57% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.42%. Additionally, shares of Eaton Vance, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the US, have an RSI of 50.75.

On April 11th, 2018, Eaton Vance's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 15th, 2018, to shareholders of record on April 30th, 2018.

