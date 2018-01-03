What's Happening With These Basic Materials Stocks? -- Ashland Global, Tronox, Tantech, and SunCoke Energy

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ashland Global Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in Covington, Kentucky headquartered Ashland Global Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 588,492 shares. The stock ended at $73.13, rising 2.71% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 11.31% over the previous three months and 36.76% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.05% and 12.26%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Ashland Global, which provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.37. Get the full research report on ASH for free by clicking below at:

Tronox

Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox Ltd's stock finished yesterday's session 2.10% higher at $20.94. A total volume of 1.80 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 103.10% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 5.08%. Furthermore, shares of Tronox, which produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and Asia/Pacific region, have an RSI of 44.88.

On December 14th, 2017, research firm Barclays initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $25 per share. Today's complimentary research report on TROX is accessible at:

Tantech Holdings

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Lishui, China headquartered Tantech Holdings Ltd saw a rise of 4.26%, ending the day at $2.69. The stock recorded a trading volume of 569,499 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 33.17% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.59%. Moreover, shares of Tantech, which develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in China and internationally, have an RSI of 47.06. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on TANH at:

SunCoke Energy

Lisle, Illinois headquartered SunCoke Energy Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.25% higher at $12.14 with a total trading volume of 769,819 shares, which was above their three months average of 497.77 thousand shares. The stock has gained 29.98% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 9.25% and 24.79%, respectively. Additionally, shares of SunCoke Energy, which operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas, have an RSI of 63.37. See the free research coverage on SXC at:

