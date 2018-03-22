What's Happening with These Biotech Stocks? -- OncoSec Medical, OvaScience, Pacific Biosciences of California, and Pieris Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

OncoSec Medical

On Wednesday, shares in San Diego, California headquartered OncoSec Medical Inc. saw a decline of 1.70%, ending the day at $1.73. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.25 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 879,190 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.59% over the previous three months and 34.11% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 20.43%. Moreover, shares of OncoSec Medical, which engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.73.

On March 12th, 2018, OncoSec Medical (ONCS) announced that its manuscript, "Improving therapeutic efficacy of IL-12 intratumoral gene electrotransfer," has been published in Nature Gene Therapy. The research, led by a team of ONCS scientists, evolves the Company's current clinical EP platform to improve the therapeutic efficacy of IL-12 intratumoral gene electrotransfer through novel plasmid design and modified parameters.

OvaScience

Shares in Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered OvaScience Inc. ended the day 1.12% higher at $0.89 with a total trading volume of 165,215 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.98%. Shares of the Company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women worldwide, have an RSI of 34.72.

On March 12th, 2018, OvaScience announced the grant of an inducement award to its newly appointed Chief Scientific Officer, James W. Lillie, Ph.D. The inducement grant to Dr. Lillie consisted of an option to purchase up to 357,057 shares of common stock. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $1.02 per share, equal to the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by NASDAQ on March 06th, 2018.

Pacific Biosciences of California

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Menlo Park, California headquartered Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. finished 0.81% lower at $2.46 with a total trading volume of 395,917 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.38%. Shares of the Company, which designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems, have an RSI of 44.42.

On March 13th, 2018, Pacific Biosciences of California announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent No. 9,910,956 (the "956 Patent"), entitled "Sequencing using concatemers of copies of sense and antisense strands." The 956 Patent was issued on March 06th, 2018, and covers novel methods for single molecule sequencing of concatemers having complementary sense and antisense regions of a nucleic acid sample, including such concatemers generated from a rolling circle amplification reaction.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Boston, Massachusetts headquartered Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 600,419 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 1.61% higher at $7.58. The Company's shares have advanced 34.40% in the previous three months and 200.79% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 24.77%. Additionally, shares of Pieris Pharma, which discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs, have an RSI of 47.80.

On March 09th, 2018, Pieris Pharmaceuticals announced the Company's financial results for its FY17. R&D expenses were $22.3 million, G&A expenses were $17.6 million, and net loss was $17.6 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $82.6 million as of December 31st, 2017.

On March 19th, 2018, research firm Jefferies initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $12 per share.

