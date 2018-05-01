What's Happening with these CATV Systems Stocks? -- Roku, Seven Stars Cloud, Shaw Communications, and TiVo Corp.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Roku Inc.

On Monday, shares in Los Gatos, California headquartered Roku Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.49%, ending the day at $32.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.64 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.63% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.70%. Moreover, shares of Roku, which operates a TV streaming platform, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.54.

On April 24th, 2018, Roku announced the arrival of the Roku® Streaming Stick+ in Canada, the first Company streaming stick capable of streaming HD, 4K, and 4K HDR. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is small, powerful, and portable for those who are on the move or want their streaming player hidden behind their TV.

Seven Stars Cloud Group

Shares in Beijing, China-based Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. ended the day 0.37% higher at $2.69 with a total trading volume of 407,207 shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 26.29%. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 15.54% and 4.85%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Seven Stars Cloud, which operates as an Artificial-Intelligent and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in China, have an RSI of 56.14.

On April 24th, 2018, Seven Stars Cloud has hired Mr. M. Chad Arroyo as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Arroyo, whose core experience includes technology strategy and project management leadership roles across small to large scale organizations in the public, private, and defense sectors, will report to Mr. Robert G. Benya, Chief Revenue Officer.

Shaw Communications

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Calgary, Canada-based Shaw Communications Inc. finished 0.53% lower at $20.57 with a total trading volume of 441,041 shares. The stock has advanced 6.80% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 4.52%. Additionally, shares of Shaw Communications, which operates as a diversified communications company in North America, have an RSI of 57.99.

On April 12th, 2018, Shaw Communications announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the three-month period ended June 30th, 2018 of $0.17444 per Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Class 2 Preferred Share, Series A and $0.19819 per Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Share, Series B, payable on July 03rd, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15th, 2018.

TiVo Corp.

San Carlos, California headquartered TiVo Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 531,957 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 2.41% lower at $14.15. The Company's shares have advanced 4.43% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.11%. Additionally, shares of TiVo, which provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide, have an RSI of 42.78.

On April 24th, 2018, TiVo announced that it has entered a multi-year intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Telstra, a leading telecommunications and technology company in Australia. Under the agreement, Telstra will have access to TiVo's IP portfolios for devices and applications.

