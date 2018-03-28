What's Happening With These Consumer Goods Stocks? -- BRF S.A., Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, and ACCO Brands

BRF S.A.

On Tuesday, shares in Itajai, Brazil headquartered BRF S.A. saw a slight decline of 0.86%, ending the day at $6.94. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.34 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 26.81%. Moreover, shares of BRF S.A., which focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, EMEA region, Asia, and have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 25.18.

On March 06th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

Hormel Foods

Shares in Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp. ended the day 0.48% higher at $33.57 with a total trading volume of 2.54 million shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 1.51%. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 0.29%. Furthermore, shares of Hormel Foods, which produces and markets various meat and food products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 51.53.

On March 26th, 2018, Hormel Foods announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of 18.75¢ a share on the Company's common stock, to be paid on May 15th, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16th, 2018.

Tyson Foods

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Springdale, Arkansas headquartered Tyson Foods Inc. finished 0.12% higher at $74.03. A total volume of 2.32 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.14 million shares. The stock has advanced 19.71% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 3.74%. Additionally, shares of Tyson Foods, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide, have an RSI of 45.24.

ACCO Brands

Lake Zurich, Illinois headquartered ACCO Brands Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 726,262 shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 565,800 shares. The stock closed the day 2.01% lower at $12.20. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 0.09%. Additionally, shares of ACCO Brands, which designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products, have an RSI of 39.70.

On March 21st, 2018, ACCO Brands announced that it will present at Sidoti & Company's Spring 2018 Conference on March 29th, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York. The presentation webcast will be available the following day under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

