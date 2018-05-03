What's Happening With These Electric Utilities Stocks? -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia, Consolidated Edison, Dominion Energy, and DTE Energy

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ELP, ED, D, and DTE which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Wednesday, May 02, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 edged lower at the closing bell. Eight out of nine sectors ended Wednesday's trading session in bearish territories. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Electric Utilities equities this morning: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) - Class B (NYSE: ELP), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED), Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D), and DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

On Wednesday, shares in Curitiba, Brazil headquartered Companhia Paranaense de Energia recorded a trading volume of 679,037 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 441.97 thousand shares. The stock ended at $7.33, declining 2.53% from the last trading session. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.93%. Furthermore, shares of the company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Parana, Brazil, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.00. Get the full research report on ELP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ELP

Consolidated Edison

New York-based Consolidated Edison Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.88% lower at $79.25. A total volume of 1.78 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 2.05% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.84%. Furthermore, shares of Consolidated Edison, which through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the US, have an RSI of 57.50. Today's complimentary research report on ED is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ED

Dominion Energy

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Richmond, Virginia headquartered Dominion Energy Inc. saw a drop of 0.12%, ending the day at $66.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.58 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.14%. Moreover, shares of Dominion Energy, which produces and transports energy in the US, have an RSI of 44.84. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on D at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=D

DTE Energy

Detroit, Michigan headquartered DTE Energy Co.'s shares ended the day 0.24% lower at $104.75 with a total trading volume of 1.27 million shares, which was above their three months average of 1.26 million shares. The stock has gained 0.47% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 1.81%. Additionally, shares of DTE Energy, which engages in the utility operations, have an RSI of 55.30.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $103 per share. See the free research coverage on DTE at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DTE

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-electric-utilities-stocks----companhia-paranaense-de-energia-consolidated-edison-dominion-energy-and-dte-energy-300641938.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities