What's Happening With These Gold Stocks? -- B2Gold, Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada, and Gold Fields

B2Gold

On Wednesday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered B2Gold Corp. rose 1.06%, ending the day at $2.85. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.31 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.01% in the last month and 18.75% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.91%. Moreover, shares of B2Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.09.

On April 11th, 2018, B2Gold announced its gold production and gold revenue for Q1 2018. Consolidated gold production was a record 239,684 ounces, a significant increase of 81% (or 106,948 ounces) over Q1 2017. Consolidated gold revenue was a record $344.3 million, a significant increase of 135% (or $198.0 million) over Q1 2017. Get the full research report on BTG for free by clicking below at:

Barrick Gold

Shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Barrick Gold Corp. ended the day 0.52% lower at $13.37 with a total trading volume of 7.81 million shares. In the last month, the stock has gained 6.96%. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 6.55%. Furthermore, shares of Barrick Gold, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, have an RSI of 59.35.

On April 24th, 2018, Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of USD 3 cents per share for the quarter, payable on June 15th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31st, 2018. Today's complimentary research report on ABX is accessible at:

Franco-Nevada

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Franco-Nevada Corp. finished 0.53% higher at $71.83. A total volume of 757,923 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 696,780 shares. The stock has advanced 5.79% in the last month and 7.31% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.49%. Additionally, shares of Franco-Nevada, which operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the US, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa, have an RSI of 56.81.

On April 13th, 2018, Franco-Nevada announced that it will release its Q1 2018 results on May 09th, 2018 after market close. The Company will host a conference call on May 10th, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. Register now for your free research document on FNV at:

Gold Fields

Sandton, South Africa-based Gold Fields Ltd's shares recorded a trading volume of 4.02 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.52% higher at $3.89. The Company's shares have advanced 1.04% in the past month and 20.81% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.47%. Additionally, shares of Gold Fields, which produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru, have an RSI of 50.11.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Buy'.

On April 25th, 2018, Gold Fields provided an operational update for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Attributable equivalent gold production for the quarter was at 490koz, down 1% YoY. Ore milled/treated from total mine operations were 8,372,000 tonnes. and revenue was USD $1,316 an ounce. Operating costs for the quarter were USD $43 a tonne, all-in sustaining costs were USD $955 an ounce, total all-in costs were USD $1,150 an ounce, and net debt was USD $1,373 million. Click on the link below and see our free report GFI at:

